अब अनाज पर चोरों की नजर:बिलासपुर में सरकारी राशन की दुकान में घुसे चोर, चावल, शक्कर, चना ले गए; 4 दिन में 3 दुकानों में की चोरी

बिलासपुर4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में चोरों के निशाने पर इन दिनों राशन है। पिछले 4 दिनों ने चोरों ने 3 किराना दुकानों पर हाथ साफ किया है। अब चोर देर रात सरकारी राशन की दुकान से शक्कर, चावल ले गए।
  • पचपेड़ी क्षेत्र के हरदी गांव की घटना, सुबह दुकान के कर्मचारी ने फोन कर दी सूचना
  • ताला तोड़कर घुसे चोर, पंचों व कोटवार की मौजूदगी में किया गया सामान का हिसाब

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में चोरों के निशाने पर इन दिनों राशन है। पिछले 4 दिनों ने चोरों ने 3 किराना दुकानों पर हाथ साफ किया है। हर बार वहां से खाने-पीने की चीजें और राशन ही चोर लेकर गए हैं। मंगलवार देर रात चोरों ने सरकारी राशन की दुकान को निशाना बनाया। यहां से चोर शक्कर, चावल और चने की बोरी उठाकर ले गए हैं। मामला पचपेड़ी थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, मस्तुरी, पचपेड़ी निवासी हेमंत कुमार मधुकर हरदी गांव में सरकारी राशन की दुकान का संचालन करता है। रोज की तरह वह मंगलवार शाम करीब 5 बजे दुकान बंद कर घर चला गया। बुधवार सुबह करीब 7 बजे कर्मचारी पुष्पक पटेल ने उसे फोन कर दुकान का ताला टूटा होने की सूचना दी। इस पर हेमंत दुकान पर पहुंचा, तो देखा कि दरवाजे में लगी कुंडी सहित ताला टूटा था।

सिगरेट, बीड़ी, गुटखा पर भी हाथ साफ कर चुके हैं चोर
हेमंत ने गांव के पंचों, सरपंच और कोटवार को चोरी की सूचना दी। फिर उनके सामने ही पंचनामा तैयार किया। इस दौरान दुकान में चेक किया तो वहां से 182 बोरी चावल, 8 बोरी शक्कर और चने की 8 बोरी गायब थी। सारा राशन वितरण के लिए 27 अक्टूबर को ही आया था। इससे पहले भी 10 नवंबर को चोरों ने रतनपुर और 7 नवंबर को सिविल लाइन स्थित किराना दुकान से सिगरेट, गुटखा चोरी कर ले गए थे।

