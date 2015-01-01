पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिलासपुर में वारदात:छात्रा गई थी नाना-नानी के घर; चोरों ने ना मकान का ताला तोड़ा, ना खोला और ले गए गहने, बर्तन, रुपए

बिलासपुर7 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में चोरों ने बिना ताला तोड़े और खोले एक मकान से गहने, नगदी और बर्तन पार कर दिए। नाना-नानी के घर से छात्रा लौटी तो उसे चोरी का पता चला।
  • सरकंडा क्षेत्र के चिंगराजपारा की घटना, चोरों ने पर्स से रुपए निकाले, दीवान से बर्तन और बक्से से गहने
  • छात्रा को आशंका मकान के बगल में लगे पीपल के पेड़ के सहारे छत पर पहुंचे, फिर सीढ़ी से अंदर घुसे चोर

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में चोरों ने बिना ताला तोड़े और खोले एक मकान से गहने, नगदी और बर्तन पार कर दिए। नाना-नानी के घर से छात्रा लौटी तो उसे चोरी का पता चला। आशंका है कि चोर मकान के पास लगे पीपल के पेड़ के सहारे अंदर घुसे। खास बात यह है कि कमरे और बक्से में ताला लगा था, लेकिन चोरों ने उसे तोड़ा नहीं, बल्कि खोलकर सामान ले गए।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, चिंगराजपारा गंधर्व मोहल्ला निवासी खुशबू पटेल (20) बीटेक छात्रा हैं। वह बुधवार शाम सरकंडा में ही रहने वाले अपने नाना-नानी के घर गई थी। अगले दिन लौटी तो मकान में पहले की ही तरह बाहर ताला बंद था। ताला खोलकर अंदर गई तो देखा कि बिस्तर पर पर्स तो है, लेकिन उसमें से रुपए गायब हैं। फिर दीवान चेक किया तो कपड़ों के अंदर छिपाकर रखे जेवर, पीतल व कांसे के बर्तन गायब थे।

छात्रा ने जम्मू में रह रहे अपने माता-पिता को दी जानकारी
छात्रा ने अपनी शिकायत में कहा कि उसे आशंका है, चोर घर के बगल में लगे पीपल के पेड़ पर चढ़कर छत पर पहुंचे थे। इसके बाद वे सीढ़ी के रास्ते अंदर घुसे। अंदर छिपाकर रखी गई चाबी से कमरे का ताला खोलकर चोरी की। छात्रा ने जम्मू में रह रहे अपने माता-पिता और मामा को जानकारी दी। उनके आने के बाद ही चोरी गए सामान की कीमत का पता चलेगा। इसकी शिकायत सरकंडा थाने में की है।

आंगन में गड्डा खोदकर छिपाई थी कमरों की चाबी
छात्रा ने नाना-नानी के घर जाने से पहले अंदर सभी कमरों में ताला लगाया। फिर किसी को पता न चले, इसके लिए आंगन में ही गड्डा खोदकर उसमें कमरों की सभी चाबी छिपा दी थी। घटना को देखकर लगता है कि चोरों को चाबी छिपाने की जानकारी पहले से ही थी। यह भी आशंका है कि किसी पहचान के व्यक्ति ने चोरी की है। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

