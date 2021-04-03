पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा प्रवक्ता को राहत:बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट में संबित पात्रा और तेजेंदर बग्गा की याचिका पर दो सप्ताह टली सुनवाई, तब तक कार्रवाई पर रोक

छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट ने संबित पात्रा को राहत दे दी है। पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री पर की गई टिप्पणी मामले में दर्ज FIR को लेकर सुनवाई अब दो सप्ताह बाद होगी। तब तक कोर्ट ने कार्रवाई पर रोक लगा दी है।
  • अब मामले की सुनवाई एक फरवरी को होगी, रायपुर और भिलाई में NSUI ने दर्ज कराई थी FIR
  • पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री जवाहर लाल नेहरू और राजीव गांधी पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने का है आरोप

छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट से BJP ( भारतीय जनता पार्टी) के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता डॉ. संबित पात्रा और तेजेंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा को राहत दे दी है। अब मामले की सुनवाई दो सप्ताह बाद होगी। तब तक कोर्ट ने उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई पर रोक लगा दी है। दोनों ने रायपुर, भिलाई और कांकेर में उनके खिलाफ दर्ज FIR निरस्त किए जाने को याचिका दायर की है। सुनवाई जस्टिस संजय के. अग्रवाल की एकलपीठ में हुई थी।

BJP प्रवक्ता की याचिका पर अब एक फरवरी को अंतिम सुनवाई होगी। कोर्ट ने दंडात्मक कार्रवाई पर रोक लगाई है। कोर्ट में सुनवाई से पहले बताया गया कि याचिकाकर्ता के अधिवक्ता अस्वस्थ हैं। इसके चलते कोर्ट ने सुनवाई की तिथि बढ़ा दी है। इससे पहले जून की सुनवाई में कोर्ट ने पात्रा के खिलाफ किसी भी दंडात्मक कार्रवाई पर रोक लगाई थी, जो आगे भी बरकरार रहेगाी।

सिख विरोधी दंगों व अन्य मामलों पर किया थ कमेंट
BJP प्रवक्ता संबिता पात्रा के खिलाफ NSUI प्रदेश अध्यक्ष आकाश शर्मा और यूथ कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पूर्ण चंद्र पाढ़ी ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। आरोप है कि 10 मई को भाजपा नेता ने सोशल मीडिया पर 1984 के सिख विरोधी दंगों, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री पं. जवाहरलाल नेहरू व राजीव गांधी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की थी। शिकायत में कहा गया था कि जब किसी भी मामले में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री को दोषी नहीं ठहराया तो ऐसे में बातें जानबूझकर फैलाई जा रही हैं।

