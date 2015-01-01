पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सात दिन में दूसरी बड़ी कार्रवाई:बिल्हा तहसील में एसडीएम और कानूनगो का विवाद, कलेक्टर ने कानूनगो को किया सस्पेंड

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • मंत्री ने जमीन घोटाले में तहसीलदार को किया था निलंबित
  • दैनिक भास्कर ने झगड़े का पूरा कारण बताया, जिसके बाद हुई कार्रवाई

राजस्व मंत्री द्वारा एक हफ्तेभर पहले जमीन घोटाले में तहसीलदार सत्यपाल राय के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के तुरंत बाद कलेक्टर ने यहां के कानूनगो बीएल परिहार को सस्पेंड कर दिया है। कानूनगो पर काम में लापरवाही बरतने और अनुशासनहीनता का आरोप लगा है। इससे पहले उनका यहां के एसडीएम से कई मामलों को लेकर विवाद हुआ था, जिसकी रिपोर्ट कलेक्टर को भेजी गई थी। इसके बाद यह कार्रवाई हुई है। दैनिक भास्कर ने खबर में बताया था कि एसडीएम अखिलेश साहू और कानूनगो बीएल परिहार के बीच खींचतान चल रही है। यह विवाद भी यहां हुई गड़बड़ी का हिस्सा बताया जा रहा है। यहां के तहसीलदार ने कानूनगो पर आफिस के रिकॉर्ड रूम की चाबी को घर लेकर जाने की बात कहकर नोटिस जारी किया था। नोटिस में भी ऐसा करना गलत बताया गया और इसकी सूचना संबंधित थाने को दी गई है।

कानूनगो बीएल परिहार ने एसडीएम के खिलाफ अजाक थाने में शिकायत की है। उन्होंने लिखा है कि उनके साथ अधिकारी दुर्व्यवहार कर रहे हैं। उन्हें काम के दौरान जलील किया गया है। यही वजह है कि उन्होंने पूरे मामले की शिकायत पुलिस से की है। मामले मे दोनों पक्षों के विवाद में पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है। बल्कि कलेक्टर ने बीएल परिहार को काम में लापरवाही बरतने की बात कहते हुए निलंबित कर दिया है। बिल्हा दफ्तर में लगातार हो रही कार्रवाई से हड़कंप मचा है। एसडीएम अखिलेश साहू का कहना है कि जो भी कर्मचारी सरकारी काम में लापरवाही बरतेगा उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई तय है।

