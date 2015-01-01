पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुनवाई:एसईसीएल ने जमीन लेकर खुद मुआवजा निर्धारित किया, हाईकोर्ट ने जवाब मांगा

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्र सरकार के कानून में मुआवजा निर्धारण का अधिकार कलेक्टर को है

हाईकोर्ट ने साउथ ईस्टर्न कोल फील्ड लिमिटेड(एसईसीएल) को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है। किसान से जमीन लेकर खुद ही भूमि का मुआवजा निर्धारित करने के मामले में कोर्ट ने नोटिस जारी किया है। किसान ने याचिका दायर कर केंद्र सरकार के नए कानून की जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि भूमि अधिग्रहण का मुआवजा निर्धारित करने का अधिकार नए कानून के तहत कलेक्टर को दिया है। जबकी एसईसीएल के अधिकारियों ने स्वयं मुआवजा का निर्धारण कर दिया है। मामले की सुनवाई जस्टिस गौतम भादुड़ी की सिंगल बेंच में हुई। पाली के किसान बृजेश श्रीवास ने अधिवक्ता संजय कुमार अग्रवाल के माध्यम से हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की। इसमें बताया कि उनकी पाली में जमीन को एसईसीएल ने अधिग्रहित किया है। केंद्र सरकार ने एसईसीएल के लिए जमीन अधिग्रहित करने का अधिसूचना 2009 में जारी किया। लेकिन मुआवजे का निर्धारण 2019 में किया गया। जबकि नया भू अधिग्रहण कानून केंद्र सरकार ने 2014 में लागू कर दिया है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा 4 अगस्त 2017 को स्पष्ट आदेश जारी किया गया है कि 1 सितंबर 2015 के बाद भूमि अधिग्रहण होने वाले तमाम प्रकरणों में 4 गुना मुआवजा दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद भी एसईसीएल प्रबंधन ने नए कानून को ताक पर रखकर मुआवजा प्रकरण पर कार्रवाई किया। नए कानून के तहत किसान का मुआवजा निर्धारित नहीं किया। सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट को यह भी बताया गया कि नए कानून में केंद्र सरकार ने कलेक्टर को भूमि अधिग्रहण का मुआवजा निर्धारण करने का प्रावधान दिया है। जबकि एसईसीएल के अधिकारियों ने कोल बेयरिंग एक्ट के तहत खुद ही पक्षकार होने के बाद भी मुआवजा निर्धारित कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें