योजना:अरपा में 97 करोड़ के बैराज निर्माण के लिए महीने भर में दूसरा टेंडर जारी

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पहले टेंडर में सात ठेकेदारों ने भाग लिया, सभी अपात्र रहे

जल संसाधन विभाग से अरपा बैराज का री-टेंडर जारी हो गया है। टेंडर जारी होने से फाइनल होने तक 25 दिन का समय लगेगा। इसके बाद ही प्रस्तावित बैराज के लिए वर्कआर्डर जारी हो पाएगा। शहर में दो जगहों शिवघाट में 49.43 करोड़ और पचरीघाट में 47.97 करोड़ की राशि से अरपा बैराज का निर्माण होना है। विभाग ने पहला टेंडर निरस्त होने के बाद मंगलवार को दोबारा टेंडर जारी किया है। इसके पूर्व सितंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में टेंडर बुलाया गया था। इसमें शिवघाट के लिए 4 आवेदन और पचरीघाट के लिए 3 आवेदन डाले गए थे। इसके बाद 13 अक्टूबर को टेंडर ओपन किया गया। टेंडर ओपन होने के बाद डाले गए, आवेदनों की समीक्षा में उन्हें अपात्र पाया गया। अब दोबारा टेंडर डालने के बाद फिर से 25 दिन का वक्त लगेगा। जिस फर्म की दर सबसे कम होगी टेंडर उसे दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद आवेदनों की समीक्षा की जाएगी। आवेदनों के सही पाए जाने पर वर्कआर्डर जारी किया जाएगा। अरपा बैराज योजना में शिवघाट बड़ा होगा। दोनों बैराज का कैचमेंट एरिया तकरीबन बराबर होगा। अभी अरपा में बरसात के बाद फरवरी से मार्च तक ही पानी रहता है। गर्मी में अरपा सूख जाती है। बैराज बन जाने के बाद गर्मी में भी अरपा में पानी नजर आएगा।

अरपा में बारहों महीने पानी रखने के लिए बनाया जाएगा बैराज

शिवघाट

  • 1. कैचमेंट एरिया - 1958 वर्ग किलोमीटर
  • 2. लागत - 49.43 करोड़ रुपए
  • 3. लंबाई – 370 मीटर
  • 4. गेट- 28 उंचाई 31/2 मीटर

पचरीघाट

  • 1. कैचमेंट एरिया – 2000 वर्ग किलोमीटर
  • 2. लागत – 47.97 करोड़ रुपए
  • 3. लंबाई – 280 मीटर
  • 4. गेट- 28 ऊंचाई 31/2 मीटर

इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण है योजना : शहर में अरपा के पानी को पूरे साल रोकने और शहर का जलस्तर बढ़ाने के लिए दो जगहों पर जल संसाधन विभाग बैराज बना रहा है। अभी अरपा चेकडेम बना हुआ है जिसके आसपास गर्मी में भी पानी भरा रहता है। दो बैराज बन जाने से तीन जगहों पर अरपा का पानी पूरे साल रुका रहेगा।

बजट में हुई थी घोषणा : अरपा में बैराज बनाने की घोषणा मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने की थी जिसके बाद शिवघाट और पचरीघाट में प्रस्तावित बैराजों के लिए राशि मंजूर की गई।

