पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्यवस्था:नई तहसील सकरी, रतनपुर व बेलगहना का सेटअप भेजा गया, अभी नायब तहसीलदार संभाल रहे जिम्मा

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सकरी के लोगों को अब तखतपुर और रतनपुर के लोगों को कोटा नहीं जाना पड़ेगा
  • तीन नए तहसील बनने से जिले में तहसीलों की संख्या 8 हो गई है

कोटा एसडीएम क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत दो तहसील है। इन दो तहसीलों के अंतर्गत तीन उप तहसीलों को नए तहसील का दर्जा दिया गया है। तखतपुर से सकरी तो कोटा तहसील से रतनपुर व बेलगहना बनाया गया है। इन उप तहसीलों में नायब तहसीलदारों की पोस्टिंग थी। इनसे अभी प्रभारी तहसीलदार के रूप में काम लिया जा रहा है। कोटा एसडीएम आनंद रूप तिवारी ने बताया कि तीनों नए तहसीलों का सेटअप भेज दिया गया है। तहसीलों ने काम करना शुरू कर दिया है। हालांकि अभी जो व्यवस्था है, उसी के तहत उनका संचालन किया जा रहा है लेकिन सेटअप मंजूर होने के बाद ये व्यवस्थित तरीके से काम करेंगे। तहसील भवन व वाहनों के लिए भी स्वीकृति दी गई है। आने वाले दिनों में जमीन की तलाश कर भवन का निर्माण शासन के निर्देश पर किया जाएगा। सबसे अच्छी बात ये है कि अब सकरी के लोगों को न तो 22 किमी दूर तखतपुर जाना पड़ेगा और न ही बेलगहना व रतनपुर के लोगों को कोटा तहसील आना पड़ेगा। धान पंजीयन सहित कई काम तहसीलों से ही होते हैं। अभी सकरी, रतनपुर व बेलगहना उप तहसील हैं। सकरी के साथ गनियारी उप तहसील को शामिल कर लिया गया है। ग्रामीणों को पहले जिस तरह से कई-कई किमी दूर जाकर काम करना पड़ता था, अब उन्हें उनके भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। तहसीलदारों की नियुक्ति होने से उनके अनुभव का लाभ जनता को मिलेगा। शासन को एक तहसीलदार, एक नायब तहसीलदार, कानूनगो, नाजिर सहित क्लर्क व भृत्यों का सेटअप बनाकर भेजा गया है। मंजूरी मिलने के बाद आगे कार्य किया जाएगा। तीन नए तहसील बनने से जिले में तहसीलों की संख्या 8 हो गई है। नए तहसील बनने से पहले जिले में बिल्हा, बिलासपुर, कोटा, तखतपुर और मस्तूरी तहसील हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें