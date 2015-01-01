पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Bilaspur
  Shortage Of Trained Policemen At Bilaspur, Jagdalpur And Ambikapur Airports, Threat To Security, Letter To DGP Of Aviation, Returning 250 Personnel

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:बिलासपुर, जगदलपुर और अंबिकापुर एयरपोर्ट में प्रशिक्षित पुलिस वालों की कमी, सुरक्षा को खतरा, विमानन की डीजीपी को चिट्‌ठी, ढाई सौ जवान लौटाएं

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
आशीष दुबे | विमानन संचालनालय द्वारा रायपुर के पुलिस महानिदेशक को लिखी एक चिट्‌ठी ने बिलासपुर, जगदलपुर और अंबिकापुर में एयरपोर्ट की सुरक्षा को लेकर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। 6 नवंबर 2020 को लिखी गई इस चिट्ठी में विमानन के संचालक ने डीजीपी को उन ढाई सौ से ज्यादा पुलिस जवानों को एयरपोर्ट में भेजने की बात लिखी है,जिन जवानों की ड्यूटी फिलहाल स्थानीय पुलिस ने अपने कामों में दूसरे जगहों पर लगा रखी है। संचालक ने सुरक्षा का हवाला देते हुए बताया है कि तीनों जिलों के एयरपोर्ट में इन पुलिस वालों की मौजूदगी जरूरी बताई है। क्योंकि इन्हें ही एयरपोर्ट सुरक्षा से जुड़े एवीएसईसी और बैगेज स्क्रीनिंग की ट्रेनिंग दी गई थी। इनकी कमी के चलते तीनों जगहों के हवाई अड्‌डों में सुरक्षा मापदंडों के अनुरूप नहीं है।
चिट्ठी में लिखा गया है कि रीजनल कनेक्टेविटी योजना यानी घरेलू विमान सेवा के संचालन के लिए राज्य में जगदलपुर, बिलासपुर (चकरभाठा), अंबिकापुर (दरिमा) एयरपोर्ट का विकास किया गया है। जगदलपुर से अलायंस एयर कंपनी द्वारा हैदराबाद-जगदलपुर-रायपुर वायुमार्ग पर नियमित घरेलू विमान सेवा का संचालन किया जा रहा है। तथा जल्द ही बिलासपुर एयरपोर्ट से इस सेवा का शुरू होना प्रस्तावित है। जिसे एयरपोर्ट का उन्न्यन थ्रीसी आईएफआर श्रेणी के मापदंड अनुसार किया जा रहा है। एयरपोर्ट संचालन में सुरक्षा प्रमुख विषय है। इसकी जिम्मेदारी राज्यों की है। इसी अनुक्रम में जगदलपुर, बिलासपुर और अंबिकापुर के दरिमा में सुरक्षा के लिए ब्यूरो ऑफ सिविल एविएशन सिक्युरिटी के मापदंड के अनुसार राज्य पुलिस विभाग द्वारा संबंधित जिलों से 57-57 पुलिस वालों को एवीएसईसी और बैगेज स्क्रीनिंग की ट्रेनिंग दी गई है। इसके बाद इन्हें एयरपोर्ट में तैनात किया गया है। पर फिलहाल एयरपोर्ट की सुरक्षा के लिए नामांकित व प्रशिक्षित पुलिसकर्मियों को अन्य कामों के लिए पदस्थापित और स्थानांतरित किया गया है। जिस कारण एयरपोर्ट में सुरक्षाकर्मियों की कमी हो गई है। इसलिए ही उन्होंने इन सभी जवानों की वापसी की मांग की है।

बिलासपुर में थ्रीसी लाइसेंस में अड़चन
विमानन के संचालक के चिट्‌ठी के अनुसार बिलासपुर हवाई अड्‌डा वर्तमान में टूसीवीएफआर श्रेणी का लाइसेंस प्राप्त एयरपोर्ट है। इसके अलावा यहां अतिशीघ्र विमान सेवा का संचालन होना है। जिसके लिए एयरपोर्ट का थ्रीसी वीएफआर श्रेणी में उन्नयन करने का विकास कार्य किया जा रहा है। वर्तमान में यहां पुलिसकर्मियों की कमी हो गई और फिलहाल यहां विमान सेवा का संचालन नहीं हो पा रहा है। सुरक्षा बल की कमी के कारण ब्यूरो ऑफ सिविल एविएशन से एयरपोर्ट सुरक्षा संबंधी क्लीयरेंस प्राप्त नहीं होने पर एयरपोर्ट की अपग्रेड लाइसेंसिंग संभव नहीं होगी। हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश का हवाला देते हुए लिखा गया कि बिलासपुर में जल्द हवाई सेवा शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं, जिसके चलते ही यह प्रक्रिया जरूरी है।

एसपी के पत्र की बात डीजीपी के संज्ञान में लाई गई
एयरपोर्ट सुरक्षा के संबंध में बिलासपुर पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बल की कमी के कारण इसके लिए अलग से छत्तीसगढ़ सुरक्षा बल कंपनी के जवान उपलब्ध कराने का अनुरोध किया है। इस पत्र का हवाला देते हुए अंबिकापुर और जगदलपुर एयरपोर्ट में प्रशिक्षित नामांकित पुलिस बल की उपलब्धता सुनिचित कराने की मांग की गई है। हालांकि अभी इसके संदर्भ में आगे की प्रक्रिया नहीं बढ़ पाई है।

