सुविधा:इंक्यूबेशन सेंटर के ज़रिए युवाओं के सपने साकार करने स्मार्ट सिटी के दावे

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
बिलासपुर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड ने सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी में स्थापित इंक्यूबेशन सेंटर के ज़रिए युवाओं के सपने हकीकत में बदलने का दावा किया है। स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के अंतर्गत उद्यमिता के क्षेत्र में नवाचार को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से इंक्यूबेशन सेंटर की स्थापना की गई है। स्मार्ट सिटी के एमडी, सीईओ एवं निगम आयुक्त प्रभाकर पांडेय ने कहा कि इंक्यूबेशन सेंटर के जरिए उद्यमिता के क्षेत्र में नवाचार को एक बेहतरीन प्लेटफाॅर्म मिलने लगा है। महीने भर के अंदर 8 कंपनियों को चयनित किया गया है जिनके नए आइडिया को प्रोत्साहित करने से समाज का हर वर्ग को लाभ मिलेगा।

इन युवा उद्यमियों के इनोवेशन ने किया आकर्षित
एग्रीवेट- कृषि के क्षेत्र में एक नया आइडिया लेकर आई यह कंपनी किसानों को एेप के ज़रिए आवश्यक उपकरण उपलब्ध कराएगी। नए इनोवेशन के तहत एग्रीवेट किसानों का एक ऐसा नेटवर्क तैयार करेगी जिसमें ऐसे किसानों का डाटा उपलब्ध होगा। जो किसान अपना उपकरण किराए पर दूसरे किसान को देना चाहते है और जो किराए पर उपकरण लेना चाहते है वो इस कंपनी के ज़रिए ले सकते हैं। हिल्टेड- स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में इस नवाचार से आमजन को काफी लाभ मिलेगा, ‘हिल्टेड’ किसी बीमारी के संदर्भ में सेकेंड ओपिनियन दिलाने में मदद करेगी। इसकी वेबसाइट के ज़रिए ज़रूरतमंद लोग किसी बीमारी के संदर्भ में अपने शहर में बैठकर संबंधित चिकित्सक से सलाह-मशविरा कर सकतें हैं। स्किल इंक- इस नवाचार के ज़रिए स्किल इंक कंपनी पेशेवर छात्र जो अपनी अपनी पढ़ाई पूरी करने वाले हैं उन्हें भविष्य में जाॅब के दौरान आने वाली परेशानियों से अवगत कराते हुए उसके निराकरण के तौर-तरीके समझाएगी।

