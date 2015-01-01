पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:एसपी ने पेंडेंसी निपटाने, पेट्रोलिंग और पैदल गश्त करने के दिए निर्देश

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रशांत अग्रवाल ने रविवार को पुलिस लाइन स्थित बिलासा गुड़ी में राजपत्रित अधिकारियों एवं थाना प्रभारियों की बैठक ली। बैठक में लंबित अपराध का निपटाने, फरार आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी एवं स्थाई गिरफ्तारी वारंट का शत प्रतिशत तामील कराने के निर्देश दिए। इसके साथ ही बेसिक पुलिसिंग, नियमित पेट्रोलिंग व पैदल गश्त करने के निर्देश भी जारी किए। एसपी ने सभी थाना प्रभारियों से कहा कि वह आम जनता के साथ मिलकर पुलिस की उपस्थिति दिखाएं और आम लोगों के साथ मिलकर पुलिस मितान गठित करने का काम करें। इससे मोहल्ला वासियों के मन में पुलिस से आपसी समन्वय की भावना जागृत होगी। उन्होंने बैठक में इस बात पर भी जोर दिया कि सभी थाना प्रभारी नियमित पेट्रोलिंग एवं पैदल गश्त करें। लगातार आपराधिक गतिविधियाें में संलिप्त आरोपियों के विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई करने के साथ शहर की आउटर कॉलोनी एवम मकानों की औचक चेकिंग करने के भी निर्देश दिए।

