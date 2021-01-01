पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दौरा:निरीक्षण पर पहुंचे एसपी ने धीमे काम पर एसआई से मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

बिलासपुर31 मिनट पहले
पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रशांत अग्रवाल सोमवार को तोरवा थाने का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। वहां पर प्रकरणों पर धीमी कार्यवाही देखकर उन्होंने उप निरीक्षक से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा। निरीक्षण के दौरान थाने में उपस्थित समस्त विवेचना अधिकारियों से अलग-अलग लंबित मर्ग, शिकायतों व अपराधों के संबंध में जानकारी ली । अनेक प्रकरणों में धीमी कार्यवाही करने के लिए उपनिरीक्षक हृदय शंकर पटेल से स्पष्टीकरण लिया । प्रधान आरक्षक शेर सिंह पेन्द्रों, प्रधान आरक्षक निर्मल घोष, आरक्षक नरेंद्र मार्को, महिला प्रधान आरक्षक संगीता नेताम की महिला संबंधी अपराध में 48 घंटे में चालान पेश करने की सराहना की। थाने में साफ सफाई एवं रिकॉर्ड व्यवस्थित पाया । जर्जर हो चुके पुराने थाना भवन को सुरक्षित ढंग से तोड़ने के निर्देशित उन्होंने दिए। थाने में साफ सफाई बनाए रखने, पुराने रिकॉर्ड का विधिवत नस्टिकरण करने एवं मालखाने को व्यवस्थित करने निर्देशित दिए।

