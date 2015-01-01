पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जहां सोच, वहां शौचालय:88 रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर बनेंगे शौचालय; बिलासपुर रेल मंडल खुले की शौच रोकने की तैयारी

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिलासपुर रेल मंडल खुले की शौच रोकने की तैयारी की है। इसके लिए 88 रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर शौचालय बनाए जाएंगे।
  • उसलापुर और बिलासपुर सहित हॉल्ट स्टेशनों के बाहर भी होगा शौचालय का निर्माण
  • महिलाओं व दिव्यांगजनों की सुविधा के लिए अलग से होगा निर्माण, रैंप भी बनाया जाएगा

स्वच्छता और खुले में शौच रोकने के लिए अब बिलासपुर रेलवे मंडल 88 स्टेशनों के बाहर शौचालय का निर्माण कराएगा। इसमें उसलापुर और बिलासपुर सहित मंडल के हॉल्ट (छोटे) स्टेशन भी शामिल हैं। यहां पर पुरुषों के अलावा महिलाओं व दिव्यांग जनों के लिए अलग से शौचालय बनेंगे। दोनों की सुविधा के लिए विशेष ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। इसके चलते रैंप भी बनाया जाएगा।

जिन स्टेशनों का चयन किया गया है, उनमें कई ऐसे भी हैं, जहां शौचालय की सुविधा नहीं है। इसके चलते गंदगी फैली रहती है। सबसे ज्यादा बुरी स्थिति में हॉल्ट स्टेशन हैं। ऐसे में ट्रेन का स्टॉपेज होने के बावजूद यात्री छोटे स्टेशनों से सफर करने में परहेज करते हैं और जंक्शन व अन्य स्टेशनों पर भीड़ बढ़ती है। स्टेशन के अंदर तो शौचालय की सुविधा है, लेकिन बाहर इसका अभाव था।

SECL ने CSR फंड से दी है निर्माण कार्य के लिए राशि
इन शौचालयों के निर्माण के लिए SECL ने CSR फंड से राशि दी है। रेल अफसरों के अनुसार, शौचालय निर्माण सीधे रेलवे बोर्ड स्तर पर हो रहा है। केवल रेल मंडलों से सर्वे कर जगह चिन्हित करने के लिए कहा गया था। कुछ महीने पहले सर्वे भी हुआ। जोनल स्टेशन में पहले से सुलभ शौचालय है। इसलिए यहां शौचालय गुड्स शेड के पास बनाया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें