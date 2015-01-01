पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एयू:परीक्षा से असंतुष्ट छात्रों की होगी विशेष परीक्षा, देने होंगे 250 रुपए

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 17 तक भर सकते हैं फार्म, कॉलेज लेंगे ऑनलाइन आंतरिक परीक्षा

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी इस कोरोना काल में उन छात्रों की स्पेशल परीक्षा लेने जा रही है जो घर में किताब देखकर भी सही आंसर नहीं लिख सके हैं। जिसके कारण उनके नंबर कम आए, पूरक हैं या फेल हो गए हैं। कुछ छात्रों ने अपने विषय की जगह दूसरे के विषय के पेपर का उत्तर लिख दिया था। इसके अलावा सैकड़ाें छात्र ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने 1 या 2 सवाल ही लिखे हैं। जिनके कारण इनके नंबर कम आए हैं। अब ऐसे में शासन के निर्देश के अनुसार यूनिवर्सिटी इन छात्रों की विशेष परीक्षा लेने जा रही है। इन छात्रों को दोबारा परीक्षा फार्म भरना होगा। यूनिवर्सिटी ने परीक्षा फार्म भरने के लिए पोर्टल खोल दिया है। 17 नवंबर तक छात्र परीक्षा फार्म भर सकते हैं। संक्रमण के दौर में परीक्षा फार्म भरने के लिए छात्रों को फिर 250 रुपए देने होंगे। अब ऐसे में इन छात्रों फिर यूनिवर्सिटी दोबारा लाखों रुपए वसूलेगी। क्योंकि विशेष परीक्षा आंतरिक परीक्षा के आधार पर ली जाएगी। कॉलेजों को छात्रों की ऑनलाइन आंतरिक परीक्षा 19 से 24 नवंबर तक लेनी है। साथ ही छात्रों के आंतरिक परीक्षा का मूल्यांकन कर कॉलेज 28 नवंबर तक यूनिवर्सिटी को नंबर भेजेंगे। इसमें यूनिवर्सिटी का कोई पैसा खर्च नहीं हो रहा है। इसके बावजूद फिर छात्रों को जबरदस्ती यूनिवर्सिटी परेशान करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें