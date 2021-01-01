पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड टीकाकरण:19 केंद्रों पर 2000 हजार से अधिक कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • अभी तक 5220 को लगे हैं टीके, 12 हजार से अधिक को लगना बाकी

कोविड टीकाकरण में बुधवार से तेज अाएगी। पहली बार 19 सेंटरों पर 2000 से अधिक हैल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लगाने का टारगेट रखा गया है। छह निजी अस्पतालों को नया सेंटर बनाया गया है। 13 पुराने सेंटरों को मिलाकर सभी सेंटरों को अलग-अलग लक्ष्य दिया गया है। मंगलवार को 400 कर्मचारियों को टीके लगने थे। 393 पहुंचे और 390 ने टीके लगवाए। इन्हें मिलाकर अब तक 5220 हैल्थ वर्कर्स को पहली वैक्सीन लग चुकी है। अभी भी 12222 कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाना बाकी है। इन सेंटरों में होगा टीकाकरण : बुधवार से सिम्स, जिला अस्पताल, अपोलो, किम्स आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज सरकंडा, रेलवे हॉस्पिटल, न्यू हॉरिजन डेंटल कॉलेज सकरी, त्रिवेणी डेंटल कॉलेज हाईकोर्ट रोड परसदा, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रतनपुर और सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कोटा एनटीपीसी सीपत, बिल्हा और तखतपुर सीएचसी में भी टीकाकरण होगा। इसके अलावा स्टार चिल्ड्रन हॉस्पिटल, संजीवनी, वंदना, आरबी, सिहारे और लाइफ केयर अस्पताल को नया सेंटर बनाया गया है, यहां भी वैक्सीनेशन होगा।

कोरोना पीड़ित एक मरीज ने दम तोड़ा, 15 नए रोगी
जिले में कोरोना पीड़ित एक और मरीज ने दम तोड़ दिया है। अब जिले में मृत्यु के कुल आंकड़े 311 पर जा पहुंचे हैं। आदर्श कालोनी में रहने वाली 45 वर्षीय अनिता पोपटानी ने अपोलो अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा है। इधर जिले में 15 नए मरीजों को मिलाकर कुल रोगियों की संख्या 20859 पर जा पहुंची है। इधर 18 मरीज ठीक हुए तो अब स्वस्थ होने वालों की संख्या 20539 हो गई है।

