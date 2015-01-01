पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भटक रहे अन्नदाता:चार हजार किसानों का रकबा घटा, किसान बोले-धान बेचें या तहसील के चक्कर लगाएं

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • मौके पर ज्यादा तो ऑनलाइन में कम रकबे ने डाला मुसीबत में

धान खरीदी में रकबा घटने का मामला बिलासपुर में भी गरमा गया है। अकेेले बिलासपुर तहसील में ही रकबा घटने के बाद संशोधन के लिए चार हजार आवेदन आए हैं। बड़ी संख्या में किसानों के रकबा कम हो जाने से वे तय मात्रा में धान नहीं बेच पा रहे हैं। किसान कह रहे हैं कि वे धान बेचे या यहां आकर रकबा संशोधन कराए। इतने साल हो गए धान बेचते, कभी ऐसी परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ा। भले ही राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल किसानों के रकबा कम होने को लेकर जांच के निर्देश पहले ही दे चुके हैं। पर बिलासपुर जिले में किसानों का रकबा कम होने की शिकायतें अब सभी तरफ से आने लगी है। इस साल एक लाख 5 हजार 536 किसानों ने 1 लाख 23 हजार 729 हेक्टेयर रकबा में धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन कराया है। जबकि पिछले साल 95 हजार 320 किसानों ने एक लाख 23 हजार 70 हेक्टेयर का पंजीयन कराया था। पिछले साल की तुलना में कुल रकबा बढ़ा है लेकिन किसानों की शिकायत हैं कि उनका रकबा घटा है। शुक्रवार को भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने बिलासपुर तहसील कार्यालय में किसानों से बात की। किसानों ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी तरफ से सही रकबा बताया था लेकिन वे नहीं जानते कि उनका रकबा कैसे घट गया। यहां रकबा संशोधन के लिए बैठी महिला ऑपरेटर ने बताया कि ऐसे चार हजार से अधिक आवेदन है। इधर जिले के दूसरी जगहों में ऐसे आवेदन वहां के तहसीलों में आने शुरू हो गए हैं। बिल्हा एसडीएम अखिलेश साहू के अनुसार 35 और कोटा एसडीएम आनंदरूप तिवारी के अनुसार 85 आवेदन अब तक आ चुके हैं। ऐसे आवेदन और आ रहे हैं। इसी तरह मस्तूरी एसडीएम पंकज डाहिरे के अनुसार रकबा संशोधन के लिए 100 आवेदन आ चुके हैं जिनका निराकरण भी हो चुका है और भी आवेदन आ रहे हैं।

किसकी गलती, जांच का विषय
किसानों का रकबा कम कैसे हो गया। इसके पीछे बताया जा रहा है कि किसानों का पंजीयन कर उसे एनआईसी रायपुर भेजा गया है। वहां गिरदावली के अनुसार उनका डेटा फीड किया गया है। अब रकबे में कम ज्यादा डेटा फीड करने में हुआ है या फिर गिरदावली में ही रकबे का गलत आंकलन हो गया यह जांच का विषय है। यह जरूर है कि वर्तमान में एक माह देर से शुरू हुई धान बेचने के लिए किसान जैसे ही समितियों में पहुंचा उसे रकबा कम होने की वास्तविकता की जानकारी हो रही है। इससे किसान परेशान हो रहे हैं।

इधर...कंट्रोल रूम में एक भी शिकायत दर्ज नहीं
धान खरीदी के लिए जिला विपणन कार्यालय में कंट्रोल रूम बनाया गया है। कंट्रोल रूम में राकेश शुक्ला,भूपेंद्र दुबे, हलधर चंद्राकर व जयनारायण यादव को इसकी जिम्मेदारी भी दी गई है लेकिन उनके अनुसार वर्तमान में धान खरीदी की एक भी शिकायत नहीं आई है। इसके विपरीत नोडल अधिकारी दिव्या अग्रवाल के अनुसार 8 दिसंबर तक 76 शिकायतें आई थी जिसमें सभी का निराकरण किया जा चुका है।

समिति प्रभारी कर रहे हैं पुष्टि
सेलर धान समिति के पदाधिकारी नारायण कश्यप के अनुसार यहां 50 किसानों के आवेदन रकबा संशोधन के आए हैं जिसे तहसीलदार के निर्देश के बाद पटवारी ले गए हैं। पोर्टल खुलने के बाद उनका रकबा संशाेधन किया जाएगा। यह सभी आवेदन पिपरा, सेलर और मोहरा गांव के किसानों के हैं। इसी तरह देवरी गांव के लक्ष्मी श्रीवास का कहना है कि उनकी समिति में 10 से अधिक किसान हैं जिनका रकबा कम है। एसडीएम से चर्चा के बाद वे सभी 16 दिसंबर को मस्तूरी एसडीएम कार्यालय जाने वाले हैं।

किसानों ने कहा- कर्ज पटाया फिर भी नाम नहीं आया
किसानों के रकबा कम होने की समस्या सभी ब्लाकों से आ रही है। अकलतरी, गढ़वट, बेलतरा, बैमा, सिरगिट्टी और मोपका के अलावा बिल्हा ब्लॉक के किसानों ने भी रकबा संशोधन के लिए परेशानी होने की बात कही। बिलासपुर तहसील में अपनी समस्या लेकर पहुंचे किसान अश्वनी सूर्या ने बताया कि वह मोपका का रहने वाला है। उसने पिछले साल धान बेचा था और खाद का कर्ज भी पटाया है लेकिन इस वर्ष उसका नाम नहीं आया है। उसकी डेढ़ एकड़ जमीन है। उसे समझ में नहीं आ रहा है कि वह धान कहां बेचेगा।

आंकड़ा जिले का होगा: गबेल
बिलासपुर तहसीलदार नारायण गबेल ने चार हजार संख्या को जिले का बताते हुए कहा कि जितने आवेदन उनके पास आए थे, वे उन्हें संशोधन के लिए भेज चुके हैं।

