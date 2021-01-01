पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Bilaspur
  The Chief Minister And The Heads Of Societies Are Demanding From The Chief Minister Stop Illegal Mining, Remove Liquor And Tasting Shops, Send Budget To The Business Department

मांग:मुख्यमंत्री से सरपंच और समाजों के मुखिया कर रहे मांग- अवैध खनन रोकिए शराब-चखना दुकान हटवाइए, अंत्याव्यसायी विभाग को बजट भेजिए

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहलेलेखक: आशीष दुबे
  • 56 तरह की मांगों पर प्रक्रियाएं बढ़ाईं, सीएम के दफ्तर से अधिकारियों तक पहुंची चिट्‌ठी

शहर और आसपास के क्षेत्रों से जनप्रतिनिधि और अन्य लोगों ने मुख्यमंत्री से 56 तरह की अलग-अलग व्यवस्थाओं की मांग की है। इनमें सड़क, नाली, बिजली पानी की मांग तो आम हैं। इसके अलावा भी कुछ ऐसी मांगे उठाई गई हैं जो हैरानी करने वाली है। एक शख्स ने अंत्यावसायी विभाग के लिए बजट की मांग की है। दूसरे व्यक्ति ने शराब दुकान के किनारे से चखना दुकान को हटवाने का आग्रह किया तो वहीं तीसरे ने कोविड-19 में मिलने वाली राशि को पंचायतों को जारी करने की मांग उठाई है। फिलहाल यह प्रकरण लंबित है, जिस पर सुनवाई जारी है। इनमें मकान, आवास, सामुदायिक भवन, तालाब सौंदर्यीकरण सहित अन्य चीजें भी शामिल हैं। मांग करने वाले अपने क्षेत्रों के लीडर या दूसरे ऐसे शख्स हैं, जिनकी सुनवाई आम लोगों के बीच होती आई है। आवेदनों पर गौर करने पर पहली मांग तखतपुर से आई है। आवेदक रामबाई गोड़ हैं, जिन्होंने अपने लिए वन भूमि का पट्टा मांगा है। दूसरी मांग नाई समाज के प्रांताध्यक्ष त्रिलोक श्रीवास द्वारा की गई है। इन्होंने नाई समाज के हित के संबंध में पत्राचार किया है। मोपका के भोलाराम साहू ने क्षेत्र के शराब दुकान को कहीं और स्थानांतरित करने और इसके कारण एरिया में अव्यवस्था का माहौल पैदा होने की बात लिखी है। खैरा पंचायत की सरपंच शशिकला ने राशन कार्ड और आवास बनाने की मांग उठाई है। खटिक समाज के लिए ओमप्रकाश गंगोत्री ने जाति प्रमाण पत्र की मांग की है। दलित सेना के अध्यक्ष बरनलाल ने अंत्याव्यसायी विभाग को बजट देने की बात लिखी है। उन्होंने बताया है कि काफी वक्त से इस सरकारी विभाग में बजट नहीं मिलने के कारण आदिवासी और दूसरे वर्ग के पात्र लोगों को लोन और रोजगार की सुविधाएं नहीं मिल रही हैं। मंगला के पार्षद श्याम पटेल ने सामुदायिक भवन तो सिंधी कॉलोनी में झूलेलाल चौक बनाने की मांग उठाई गई है। कड़ार की सरपंच अनिता ब्रजेश दुबे ने स्कूल में बाउंड्रीवॉल और पंचायत भवनों को स्वीकृत करने की मांग की है। नंदिनी डोंगरे सदस्य जनपद पंचायत ने सीसी रोड बनाने की बात लिखी है। अध्यक्ष पाटनवार कुर्मी समाज के पदाधिकारी ने समाज के भवन के लिए राशि की मांग की है।

सामुदायिक भवन और जमीन की सबसे ज्यादा मांगे
क्षेत्र के ज्यादातर सरपंच और समाजों के मुखिया ने सीसी रोड, सामुदायिक भवन की मांगे ज्यादा उठाई हैं। इनमें बैमा नगोई के नारायण यादव ने नवीन जेल निर्माण के दौरान अधिग्रहित हुई जमीन में पीडितों की समस्या सुनने की गुहार लगाई है। जितेंद्र सिंगरौल ने कुर्मी समाज के लिए जमीन की मांग की है। सभापति मीनू सुमन यादव ने अरपा नदी पर अवैध उत्खनन की मांग की है। अभी इनके मामलों में निराकरण का दौर जारी है।

सरपंच ने लिखा धान खरीदी केंद्र बनाएं
रलिया के सरपंच किशोर कुमार भार्गव ने यहां धान खरीदी केंद्र बनाने के लिए आवाज बुलंद की है। उन्होंने बताया है कि क्षेत्र के किसान दूसरी जगह जाते हैं जिसके चलते उन्हें दिक्कत होती है। बिल्हा में भिल्मी के सरपंच ने गांव में पानी टंकी बनाने की मांग की है। बिल्हा के धौरामुड़ा की सरपंच शासकीय उचित मूल्य की दुकान के लिए भवन की मांग उठाई है। निरतू के जितेंद्र स्वर्णकार ने क्षेत्र में अस्पताल बनाने की बात लिखी है। अध्यक्ष कांग्रेस ब्लॉक कमेटी तखतपुर ने सार्वजनिक सांस्कृतिक मंच की मांग की है। गढ़वट की सरपंच ने फिरतीन बाई ने अवैध रेत खनन पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है।

"सरपंच और समाज के मुखिया द्वारा जो मांगे उठाई गई हैं, उनमें जमीन के मामलों की सुनवाई जारी है। प्रकरण दर्ज कर मामले निराकृत हो रहे हैं। बाकी प्रकरणों को भी अन्य विभागों को भेजकर फौरी तौर पर उसके निराकरण करने की बात कही गई है।"
-देवेंद्र पटेल, एसडीएम, बिलासपुर

