जमीनी विवाद:बहन की हत्या कर पेड़ की डंगाल से ढंक दिया शव

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • हत्यारोपी खुद थाने पहुंचा, आत्मसमर्पण कर घटना के बारे में बताया

खेती की जमीन में अपना हिस्सा मांग रही बहन की उसके ही सगे भाई ने टंगिया से हमला कर हत्या कर दी। बहन की लाश काे जानवर नुकसान न पहुंचा सके इसलिए दिन भर निगरानी भी करता रहा। रात में घर जाने से पहले हत्यारोपी भाई ने जामुन का पेड़ काटा और उससे बहन के शव को ढंककर चला गया। हत्या की यह घटना कोटा पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के अमाली गांव के पास जंगल में शनिवार शाम की है। हत्यारोपी रविवार की सुबह खुद कोटा पुलिस थाने पहुंचा और आत्मसमर्पण कर घटना के बारे में बताया। मौके पर पहुंच कर पुलिस ने शव बरामद कर उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया। रामबाई भानु 35 वर्ष पुत्री फूल सिंह भानु निवासी करगीखुर्द कोटा को कुछ वर्ष पहले उसका पति छोड़कर चला गया था। उसके बाद से ही रामबाई भानु अपने पिता फूल सिंह व बडे भाई फेंकूराम भानु के साथ रह रही थी। रामबाई भानु अपने पिता से खेती की जमीन में हिस्सा मांग रही थी और यही बात इसके भाई फेंकूराम को चुभने लगी थी। शनिवार की शाम फेंकूराम ने अपनी बहन रामबाई को नेवारखार डबरी के पास बुलाया। यहीं पर दोनों के बीच कहा-सुनी शुरू हो गई जिससे तैश में आकर फेंकूराम ने रामबाई पर टंगिया से हमला कर दिया। फेंकूराम ने टंगिया से पहले रामबाई के माथे पर वार किया और उसके बाद सिर के पीछे मारा। हमले के कुछ देर बाद ही रामबाई ने दम तोड़ दिया। बहन के मरते ही फेंकूराम घटना स्थल पर ही बैठ गया जिससे कोई आवारा जानवर लाश को नुकसान न पहुंचा सके।

थाने पहुंचा कहा कि बहन की हत्या कर दी है
रविवार की सुबह तक फेंकूराम को यह बात पूरी तरह से समझ में आ चुकी थी कि उसका अपराध अब छिप नहीं सकता। इसलिए वह कोटा पुलिस थाने पहुंचा और वहां मौजूद स्टाफ से कहा कि उसने अपनी बहन की हत्या कर दी है। हत्या की घटना की बात पता चलते ही तुरंत कोटा थाना प्रभारी प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस गोरव राय ने इसकी जानकारी वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों काे दी और पुलिस टीम लेकर घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। घटना स्थल मेवारखार डबरी की मेढ़ के नीचे वाले मैदान में रामबाई का शव पुलिस ने जामुन के पेड़ के पत्तों से ढंका हुआ पाया जिसे बरामद कर उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया। हत्या की वारदात में प्रयुक्त की गई टंगिया भी आरोपी फेंकूराम ने अपने घर की परछी से बरामद करवा दी।

जामुन के पेड़ की सूखी डंगाल काटी, उससे ढंक दी लाश
फेंकूराम ने रामबाई की हत्या तो कर दी लेकिन कुछ घंटो बाद ही उसकी समझ में अा गया कि उसने बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया है। रात को करीब 10 बजे घर जाने से पहले उसने जामुन के पेड की एक सूखी डंगाल काटी और उसे शव के ऊपर इस तरह रखा जिससे आसानी से किसी की निगाह उस पर न पड़े आैर जानवर भी नुकसान न पहुंचा सके। शव को ढंकने के बाद रात में फेंकूराम अपने घर पहुंच गया।

मामा से जमीन का केस जीत चुकी थी
पति द्वारा छोड़ देने के बाद रामबाई अपने मायके में ही रह रही थी। जमीन के लिए रामबाई ने अपने मामा पर भी केस किया था जिसमें फैंसला इसके पक्ष में ही आया था। जमीन के हिस्से को लेकर रामबाई का अपने मामा से भी विवाद होता आया था।

