मौसम:पिछले साल नवंबर में 15.5 डिग्री से नीचे नहीं गया था पारा, पेंड्रा में कम पड़ी थी ठंड

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
पिछले साल शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान नवंबर में 15.5 डिग्री से नीचे नहीं गया था। वहीं पेंड्रा में भी ठंड कम पड़ी थी। 10 वर्षों में वहां न्यूनतम तापमान ज्यादा दर्ज हुआ था। इधर मंगलवार को बिलासपुर शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 24 घंटे में एक डिग्री घटकर 18.2 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। वहीं आने वाले दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में और कमी आने की संभावना है। वैसे शहर में अच्छी ठंड 15 नवंबर के बाद पड़ती है। नवंबर लगने के बाद न्यूनतम तापमान में मामूली गिरावट दर्ज हुई। 31 अक्टूबर को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 18.4 डिग्री था जो घटकर 18.2 डिग्री हो गया लेकिन 2 नवंबर को यह बढ़कर 19.2 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। इधर मंगलवार को शहर का मौसम सुबह से ही सामान्य रहा। शुष्क हवा की वजह से मौसम भी शुष्क रहा। अधिकतम तापमान सुबह से ही कम रहा। यहीं वजह है कि दोपहर में भी यह 30.2 डिग्री के बाद लुढ़कने लगा जबकि एक दिन पहले यह 31 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था जो कि सामान्य से दो डिग्री अधिक रहा। दोपहर में मौसम सामान्य रहा। धूप भी सहने योग्य रही। धूप से किसी को शिकायत नहीं हुई। इधर न्यूनतम तापमान लुढक़कर 18.2 डिग्री तक पहुंचा। मौसम विभाग द्वारा रिकॉर्ड किए गए विगत वर्षों के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो पिछले साल बिलासपुर में जहां नवंबर में सर्वाधिक न्यूनतम तापमान 15.5 डिग्री था वहीं पेंड्रा में सर्वाधिक न्यूनतम तापमान 12.3 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। उसके पहले के वर्षों के न्यूनतम तापमान की तुलना में यह ज्यादा रहा। मसलन वहां 2010 में 10.6 डिग्री, 2011 में 11.4 डिग्री, 2012 में 9.5 डिग्री, 2013 में 10.1 डिग्री, 2014 में 8.5 डिग्री, 2015 में 11.4 डिग्री, 2016 में 11 डिग्री, 2017 में 9.9 डिग्री, 2018 में 10.5 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान रिकॉर्ड हुआ था।

