मौसम:24 घंटे में ढाई डिग्री लुढ़का शहर का पारा आने वाले दिनों में और गिरेगा तापमान

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
24 घंटे में न्यूनतम तापमान ढाई डिग्री लुढ़क गया। एक दिन पहले न्यूनतम तापमान 21.2 डिग्री था जो घटकर 18.6 डिग्री पहुंच गया। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान में वृद्धि हुई। मौसम विभाग ने न्यूनतम तापमान में और गिरावट आने की संभावना जताई है। नवंबर लगने के बाद तापमान में रोज ही गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही थी। हालांकि इसके बाद न्यूनतम तापमान में वृद्धि हुई लेकिन एक बार फिर यह घटने लगा है। दरअसल दो दिनों तक आसमान पर बादल होने की वजह से न्यूनतम तापमान 21.2 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया था जो तीन दिन पहले 15.2 डिग्री था। नवंबर में पहले ही दिन शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान घटकर 18.2 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। दो नवंबर को पारा बढ़कर 19.2 डिग्री हो गया लेकिन 3 नवंबर को घटकर 18.2 डिग्री पहुंच गया। 4 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 16.5 डिग्री, 5 नवंबर को सीजन में पहली बार घटकर 14 डिग्री, 6 नवंबर को 13.8 डिग्री, 7 नवंबर को बढ़कर 14.8 डिग्री हो गया। पर 8 नवंबर को घटकर 13.6 डिग्री हो गया पर 9 नवंबर को 14.4 डिग्री हो गया। 10 नवंबर को यह 15.2 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। इसके बाद 11 नवंबर को यह 18.2 डिग्री, 12 नवंबर को 21.2 डिग्री रिकार्ड हुआ जबकि 13 नवंबर को 18.6 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया। शुक्रवार को शहर में सुबह हल्की ठंड महसूस हुई।

