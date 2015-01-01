पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एयू का निर्देश:जितनी रेगुलर में सीट, उतने ही छात्रों को प्राइवेट में दे पाएंगे एडमिशन

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • हालांकि कई ऐसे कॉलेज हैं, जिनके पास नियमित छात्रों को पढ़ाने की व्यवस्था नहीं है

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी शुक्रवार को कॉलेजों को आदेश जारी किया है। यूनिवर्सिटी ने पत्र जारी कर सभी कॉलेजों को इंटेक कैपेसिटी 13 दिसंबर तक भरने कहा है। यूनिवर्सिटी के अनुसार इस सत्र में सभी कॉलेज उतने ही प्राइवेट छात्रों को एडमिशन दे पाएंगे, जितनी उनकी रेगुलर में सीट है। जबकि कई कॉलेज सीट से ज्यादा एडमिशन दे देते हैं। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए यूनिवर्सिटी ने यह आदेश जारी किया है। एयू से संबद्ध 198 कॉलेजों में स्नातक में 49 हजार सीट और स्नातकोत्तर में 19 हजार 938 सीटे हैं। स्नातक में इस बार 30 हजार 600 छात्रों ने एडमिशन लिया है। वहीं पीजी में एडमिशन की आवेदन की प्रक्रिया अभी चल रही है। 19 हजार 938 सीट के लिए अभी तक 30 हजार 800 छात्रों ने आवेदन किया है। पिछले सत्र में नियमित 84 और प्राइवेट 85 हजार छात्रों ने परीक्षा दी है। ऐसे में पिछले सत्र में प्राइवेट छात्रों की संख्या को देखते हुए यूनिवर्सिटी को परीक्षा केंद्र बढ़ाना पड़ा था, क्योंकि जो कॉलेज में जितने प्राइवेट छात्रों ने एडमिशन लिए थे, उनके पास उतने छात्रों की बैठाने की व्यवस्था ही नहीं थी। इस कारण यूनिवर्सिटी परेशान हुई थी।

14 से होगा नियमित व प्राइवेट छात्रों नामांकन
अटल यूनिवर्सिटी सभी कॉलेजों को 13 दिसंबर तक अपनी इंटेक कैपेसिटी भरने कहा है, क्योंकि जब तक ये नहीं भरेंगे, तब तक प्राइवेट छात्र परीक्षा फार्म नहीं भर पाएंगे। अटल यूनिवर्सिटी प्राइवेट छात्रों का फार्म 14 दिसंबर से भराने जा रही है। साथ ही नियमित जिन छात्रों ने नामांकन नहीं किया है, उनके लिए भी पोर्टल खोला जा रहा है। प्राइवेट छात्रों का भी साथ में नामांकन होगा।

पीजी में आवेदन की तारीख बढ़ी
अटल यूनिवर्सिटी में ने पीजी में एडमिशन के लिए आवेदन करने की तारीख बढ़ा दी है। छात्र अब 14 दिसंबर तक पंजीयन कर सकते हैं। 15 को यूनिवर्सिटी व कॉलेज मेरिट लिस्ट जारी करेंगे। इसके बाद छात्र मेरिट के हिसाब से 21 दिसंबर तक एडमिशन ले सकते हैं। हालांकि अधिकांश कॉलेजों में बिना मेरिट लिस्ट के छात्रों का एडमिशन लिया जा रहा है। जिस पर यूनिवर्सिटी के अधिकारियों का कोई ध्यान नहीं है।

