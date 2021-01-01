पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इनसे है गणतंत्र:जिस सड़क के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने मांगे थे 10 लाख, जीडीसी के कर्मचारियों ने श्रमदान कर उसे ढाई लाख में बना लिया

बिलासपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • तंत्र का इंतजार किए बिना गण ने सहयोग से खुद कर लिए काम

बिलासा गर्ल्स कॉलेज के प्राध्यापकों व कर्मचारियों ने मुख्य द्वार पर 200 मीटर कांक्रीट सड़क स्वयं के पैसे एवं श्रमदान से तैयार कर अनुकरणीय उदाहरण पेश किया है। इसके लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने 10 लाख रुपए का इस्टीमेट दिया था। प्राचार्य डॉ. एसएल निराला सहित अन्य शिक्षकों ने आपस में ढाई लाख रुपए एकत्रित किया। 15 दिन में कर्मचारियों ने मिस्त्री गोलू के मार्गदर्शन में कांक्रीट सड़क बना डाली। जिसका उद्घाटन अटल यूनिवर्सिटी के पूर्व कुलपति प्रो. जीडी शर्मा ने किया। चतुर्थ ग्रेड के कर्मचारी संजय बरेठ, अजय माली, अजय निर्मलकर, सोनी, संदीप कौशिक, किरण, रानी, रीतू, अमर, शिव कुमारी, सावित्री ने श्रमदान किया।

इन शिक्षकों ने दिया पैसा
सड़क बनाने के लिए डॉ. मीना क्षेत्रपाल, डॉ. किरण बाजपेयी, डॉ. एम नंदा, डॉ. पी भंडारी, डॉ. अंबुज पाण्डेय, डॉ. निशा तिवारी, डॉ. एस राहलकर, डॉ. अंजू तिवारी, डॉ. शैलजा जोगी, तृप्ति टंडन, रश्मि पटेल, डॉ. सीमा मिश्रा, डॉ. अर्चना दीक्षित, प्रतिभा वाजपेयी, सुषमा घई, आरके पाण्डेय, डॉ. डीपी देवांगन, डॉ. एएन सिंह, जेपी दुबे, निवृत्ति जेम्स, डॉ. अंजलि शर्मा, डॉ. नंदिनी तिवारी, डॉ. एचआर आगर, डॉ. मनीष दीवान, डॉ. तारणीश गौतम, डॉ. डीडी कश्यप, डॉ. कावेरी दाभड़कर, डॉ. गीता सिंह, डॉ. सुशील एक्का, डॉ. एस शुक्ला, डॉ. एपी गोस्वामी सहित अन्य ने पैसा दिया।

