समस्या:सिलेबस अब तक अपडेट नहीं हो पाया, अटल यूनिवर्सिटी के 84 हजार छात्र और शिक्षकों को नहीं पता-क्या पढ़ना और पढ़ाना है

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अंदाजे से चल रही जिले में ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं, यूजीसी और उच्च शिक्षा ने 30 प्रतिशत सिलेबस घटाने कहा

यूजीसी और उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के आदेश के बाद कॉलेजों में ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं शुरू करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। कुछ कॉलेजों में कक्षाएं शुरू हुई हैं, तो कुछ में अभी तैयारी चल रही है। इधर अब तक सिलेबस अपडेट नहीं हुआ है। अटल यूनिवर्सिटी से संबद्ध कॉलेजों के प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय वर्ष के लगभग 84 हजार से अधिक छात्रों के समाने संशय की स्थिति बनी हुई है। शिक्षकों को भी यह पता नहीं है कि उन्हें क्या पढ़ाना है। बावजूद इसके अब तक स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है। अब शिक्षक परेशान हैं कि जो छात्रों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ा रहे हैं, अगर उसे ही हटा दिया गया तो फिर से उन्हें मेहनत करनी पड़ेगी। शिक्षा सत्र 2020-21 करीब 5 महीने पीछे चल रहा है। इसे देखते हुए कोर्स में करीब 30 फीसदी कटौती की जाएगी। इसका आदेश विश्व विद्यालय अनुदान आयोग ने दिया है। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग को सभी विषयों के बोर्ड ऑफ स्टडी की बैठक कराकर सिलेबस करने की प्रक्रिया कर रही है। लेकिन अभी तक न तो स्नातक स्तर के कोर्स तय हो पाए हैं और नही स्नातकोत्तर कक्षाओं के। किस पाठ और किसी यूनिट को हटाया जाएगा या किसी यूनिट के किन-किन चैप्टर को हटाया जाएगा तय नहीं हो पाया है। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने विभिन्न विषयों के बोर्ड ऑफ स्टडीज के अध्यक्षों से सुझाव मांगा था। सिलेबस तय नहीं होने के कारण प्रोफेसरों और छात्रों के सामने पढ़ाने और पढ़ने की समस्या खड़ी है। प्रोफेसरों का कहना है कि ऐसा न हो कि जो पढ़ाएं, वह परीक्षा में न पूछा जाए और जो न पढ़ाएं, वह आ जाए। जो पढ़ेंगे वह परीक्षा में नहीं आया तो पढ़ाई का क्या मतलब।

कक्षा का समय आवाज सही करने में खत्म हो जा रहा
अटल यूनिवर्सिटी से संबद्ध कुछ कॉलेज ही ऑनलाइन कक्षा की प्रक्रिया शुरू की है। अधिकांश कॉलेजों ने अभी तक ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं की समय सारिणी घोषित नहीं की है। ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं पढ़ा रहे शिक्षकों का कहना है कि आधा समय तो केवल आवाज सही आ रहा है या नहीं, यह ही पूछने में चला जा रहा है। साथ ही छात्रों को म्यूट, अनम्यूट सहित अन्य जानकारियां बताने में कुछ समय खत्म हो जा रहा है।

अभी शासन से नया सिलेबस नहीं आया है : उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के अपर सचिव व साइंस कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. एसआर कमलेश ने कहा कि शासन से अभी नया सिलेबस नहीं आया है। वहां प्रक्रिया चल रही है। वहीं ऑटोनॉमस कॉलेज का सिलेबस भी दो दिन में तैयार हो जाएगा।

