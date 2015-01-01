पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:पीएचक्यू की टीम ने ब्लैक स्पॉटों पर तीन साल के हादसों के आंकड़े बोर्ड में लगाने के दिए निर्देश

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
ब्लैक स्पॉटों का निरीक्षण करने सोमवार को पुलिस मुख्यालय रायपुर की विभागीय टीम आई। टीम के सदस्य ट्रैफिक पुलिस व रोड सेफ्टी सेल के अलावा पीडब्ल्यूडी व राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के अधिकारियों के साथ शहर के आसपास के चार ब्लैक स्पॉटों को देखा और वहां हादसा रोकने जरूरी उपाय करने के निर्देश दिए। रायपुर से आई टीम में एआईजी ट्रैफिक शाखा संजय शर्मा व उनके विभाग के सदस्य, एएसपी ट्रैफिक रोहित बघेल व जिला रोड सेफ्टी सेल बिलासपुर के एसआई उमाशंकर पांडे के साथ जिले के पिछले तीन वर्षों के दुर्घटना व मृत्यु आंकड़ों के आधार पर 10 ब्लैक स्पॉट में से पांच का निरीक्षण किया। वे छतौना, ब्लैक स्पॉट तिफरा ओवर ब्रिज के पास, महामाया चौक,बहतराई चौक,मोपका तिराहा ब्लैक स्पॉट गए। पीडब्ल्यूडी, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग संभाग क्रमांक-01 के एमएस पैकरा, लव जयसवाल व राजेंद्र सिंह तंवर उप अभियंता को मौके पर ही नोट कराया। पूर्व चिन्हित ब्लैक स्पॉट में संबंधित विभाग से कराए जा रहे इंजीनियरिंग संबंधी कार्यों की जानकारी लेकर ब्लैक स्पॉट के लिए इंजीनियरिंग कार्य चिन्हित किए गए हैं।
छतौना मोड़ : छतौना मोड़ से बिलासपुर की ओर मोड़ने के लिए रोड का चौड़ीकरण (लेफ्ट टू लेफ्ट) किया जाए। छतौना सहायक मार्ग की ओर रंबल स्ट्रीट का निर्माण होना चाहिए। धीरे चले का बोर्ड लगाएं।
महामाया चौक: सूचनात्मक, संकेतिक बोर्ड, दुर्घटनाजन्य क्षेत्र, धीरे चलें एवं ब्लैक स्पॉट सिंबॉल सहित 3 सालों के दुर्घटना के आंकड़े के बोर्ड लगाएं ।
तिफरा ओवरब्रिज के पास : ओवरब्रिज निर्माण की प्रगति की जानकारी लिए जाने के साथ सूचनात्मक बोर्ड व कार्य प्रगति पर होने संबंधी बोर्ड लगाएं। बहतराई चौक: चौक पर पहुंचने वाले दोनों सहायक मार्ग चिंगराजपारा एवं बहतराई मार्ग में, रंबलस्ट्रिप, संकेतात्मक बोर्ड लगाने की बात कही। मोपका तिराहा : मोपका तिराहा ब्लैक स्पॉट में सुधार के लिए संबंधित ईई के द्वारा तैयार प्राक्कलन व कार्यों की जानकारी से अवगत कराने के निर्देश दिए।

