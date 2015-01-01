पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेंडर में गड़बड़ी:जल जीवन के नलों का पानी एक लाख परिवारों तक इस गर्मी पहुंचना मुश्किल

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
  • वर्कआर्डर जारी होने में तीन माह लगेंगे, अभी हैंडपंप ही सहारा

जल जीवन मिशन योजना के सभी टेंडर निरस्त होने और नए टेंडर जारी होने में लगने वाले समय को देखते हुए यह लग रहा कि इस गर्मी फिर लोगों को पेयजल की कमी से जूझना पड़ेगा। गांव-गांव तक पाइपलाइन बिछाकर बीपीएल परिवारों को मुफ्त में नल कनेक्शन देने की योजना का फायदा मिलने में समय लगेगा। दरअसल इस साल जिन एक लाख परिवारों को कनेक्शन मिलने वाला था, वह नहीं मिलेगा, उन्हें इसके लिए इंतजार करना होगा। सीएम भूपेश बघेल को जल जीवन मिशन के ठेके में बड़े पैमाने पर गड़बड़ियोंं की शिकायत मिली थी। उन्होंने सीएस आरपी मंडल की अध्यक्षता में जांच कमेटी बनाई थी। कमेटी ने जांच में शिकायतों को सही पाया। नियमों को दरकिनार कर बाहरी ठेकेदारों को ठेके दिए जाने का खुलासा हुआ। सात हजार करोड़ में से छह हजार करोड़ के ठेके बाहरी फर्मों को दिए जाने की बात सामने आई। सीएम ने कैबिनेट की बैठक में जल जीवन मिशन के सारे टेंडर निरस्त करने के निर्देश दिए। गांवों में घर-घर तक पाइपलाइन के जरिए पानी सप्लाई की इस योजना का लाभ बिलासपुर व गौरेला पेंड्रा मरवाही जिले के 3 लाख परिवारों को मिलना था। इसके लिए 49.97 करोड़ योजना के लिए स्वीकृत किए गए थे। अब एक से डेढ़ माह एक्शन प्लान बनाने में लगेंगे।

जानिए... इस तरह लेट होती जा रही योजना
योजना के एक्शन प्लान के लिए वर्चुअल ग्राम सभा का आयोजन कर योजना का अनुमाेदन कराना होगा। देखा जाएगा कि कितने गांवों में इसकी जरूरत है। एक्शन प्लान तैयार होगा। पंचायत स्तर पर एक्शन प्लान तैयार होने में ही 15 दिन लगेगा। डीपीआर तैयार किया जाएगा। इसमें भी एक माह का समय लग जाएगा। शासन को डीपीआर भेजने और स्वीकृति मिलने में 15 दिन से 1 माह का समय लग सकता है। स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद टेंडर बुलाया जाएगा जिसमें 20 दिन लग सकते हैं। वर्कआर्डर जारी होने में ही तीन माह का समय लग सकता है।

जलाशयों से करनी है आपूर्ति
चांपी जलाशय, अरपा भैंसाझार, घोंघा जलाशय, मुरकुटा जलाशय, लक्षनपुर डायवर्सन से पानी गांव तक लाकर उसे शुद्ध कर सोलर पंप के जरिए पेयजल आपूर्ति घरों तक की जानी थी।

11 प्लांट लगाने की योजना थी
पूर्व के एक्शन प्लान के अनुसार जलाशयों से पानी लाकर शुद्ध करने के लिए कोटा,पेंड्रा आदि ब्लाॅकों में 11 प्लांट लगाने की योजना थी। इसी तरह ब्लॉकों में 108 जगहों पर सोलर पंप लगाने का कार्य स्वीकृत हो चुका था।

25 योजनाएं पूरी नहीं हो पाईं
जिले में कुल 271 नल जल योजनाओं को पूरा करना था लेकिन अभी भी 25 से अधिक योजनाएं पर्याप्त मैनपावर नहीं होने की वजह से अधूरी हैं। इसका लाभ भी ग्रामीणों को नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

30 तक होगा एक्शन प्लान तैयार
लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग के कार्यपालन अभियंता एमके मिश्रा ने कहा कि टेंडर निरस्त होने के बाद फिर से एक्शन प्लान तैयार करने को कहा गया है। 30 नवंबर तक एक्शन प्लान तैयार कर लिया जाएगा।

पीएचई मंत्री ने कहा-जल जीवन मिशन में नहीं हुई गड़बड़ी
जल जीवन मिशन योजना में गड़बड़ी व भ्रष्टाचार के सवाल पर पीएचई मंत्री गुरु रूद्र कुमार ने कहा कि टेंडर निरस्त नहीं हुआ है। यह समझ का फेर है। हल्ला बहुत हो रहा है। केवल सी और डी कैटेगरी का इंपैनलमेंट हुआ है। ए और बी कैटेगरी के इंपैनलमेंट की प्रक्रिया चल रही थी। जब इंपैनलमेंट ही नहीं हो पाया है। काम शुरू ही नहीं हुआ है तो फिर गड़बड़ी या कमीशनखोरी का सवाल ही नहीं उठता है। छत्तीसगढ़ भवन में पत्रकारों से चर्चा में कहा कि पहले बजट में ही राज्य के बीपीएल परिवारों को निशुल्क नल कनेक्शन दिए जाने को लेकर मिनीमाता अमृत धारा योजना प्रारंभ की गई है। इसी से प्रेरित होकर केंद्र सरकार की जल जीवन मिशन योजना प्रारंभ हुई है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह के योजना में गड़बड़ी के आरोप पर मंत्री ने कहा कि वे 15 साल तक सत्ता में रहे। सत्ता में रहकर कमीशनखोरी को बढ़ावा दिया। मामले को कैबिनेट में रखे जाने व मुख्यमंत्री के हस्तक्षेप के सवाल पर कहा कि योजना का निर्णय कैबिनेट में ही लिया गया था तो मामले की चर्चा भी कैबिनेट में ही होगी। मुख्यमंत्री सभी विभागों के मुखिया हैं। इस नाते उनका अधिकार है। इसमें हस्तक्षेप वाली बात नहीं है। क्या इस मामले में किसी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी, सवाल पर कहा कि जब गड़बड़ी ही नहीं हुई तो कार्रवाई कैसे की जा सकती है।

