पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महिला आयोग की सुनवाई:युवकों ने कहा- अब कभी शराब पीकर झगड़ा नहीं करेंगे, तब उनकी पत्नियां साथ रहने तैयार हुईं

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुनवाई के दौरान पति-पत्नी ने मिठाई खिलाकर एकसाथ रहने को राजी हुए।
  • प्रधान आरक्षक को सस्पेंड करने आईजी को चिट्‌ठी, दूसरे दिन 23 में से 11 प्रकरण निराकृत, एक दिन पहले 7 केस निपटाए गए थे

महिला उत्पीड़न के दो मामलों में महिला आयोग को सुलह कराने में सफलता मिली। आयोग की अध्यक्ष डाॅ. किरणमयी नायक ने इन दोनों परिवारों को एक कराया और उन पर एक साल तक निगरानी रखने टीम बनाई। दैहिक शोषण मामले में प्रधान आरक्षक के नहीं आने पर आयोग ने नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए आईजी को मामले की जांच करने और तब तक उसे निलंबित रखने व और जांच में गलत पाए जाने पर सेवा मुक्त करने का निर्देश दिया। महिला आयोग में शुक्रवार को दूसरे दिन भी सुनवाई जारी रही। पहले दिन गुरुवार को 20 में से 14 मामले सुनकर आयोग ने 7 मामले निराकृत किए थे। वहीं दूसरे दिन सुनवाई के लिए 23 मामले रखे गए थे। एक मामला दूसरे राज्य से संबंधित होने के कारण रायपुर के लिए स्थानांतरित किया गया। इस मामले में अनावेदक मुजफ्फरपुर बिहार का रहने वाला है। वहीं गुरुवार के तीन प्रकरण को आयोग ने फिर से सुनवाई के लिए रखा। प्रार्थना सभा भवन में आज सुनवाई में रामायण चौक चांटीडीह निवासी एक महिला ने अपने पति व ससुर के खिलाफ दहेज प्रताड़ना की शिकायत की थी कि उनके द्वारा दहेज के लिए उसे धमकाया जा रहा है। वह अपने पति के साथ नहीं रह रही है। आयोग की अध्यक्ष नायक के समझाने पर उसने शर्त रखी कि उसका पति शराब पीकर लड़ाई नहीं करेगा व मजदूरी पर जाने के लिए परेशान भी नहीं करेगा। उसका पति राजी हो गया। वह भी साथ रहने तैयार हो गई। उन्होंने एक-दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाई। नियमित निगरानी के लिए जिला पंचायत मुंगेली की पूर्व सदस्य मायारानी सिंह को अधिकृत किया गया। नीतूकरही निवासी महिला ने अपने पति पर भरण-पोषण नहीं करने एवं शराब पीकर मारपीट करने की शिकायत की। बताया कि वह परेशान होकर मायके में रहती है। नायक ने बच्चे की बेहतरी के लिए दोनों को साथ रहने की समझाइश दी। आवेदिका ने शर्तों के साथ पति के साथ रहने की सहमति दी। इस प्रकरण की निगरानी एक साल तक करने के लिए आयोग ने शिल्पी तिवारी व सरपंच नरोत्तम पटेल को अधिकृत किया। प्रधान आरक्षक संजय श्रीवास्तव पर आवेदिका ने बलपूर्वक प्रेम विवाह करने और 2014 से दैहिक शोषण किए जाने का आरोप लगाया। एक दिन पहले आयोग ने प्रधान आरक्षक को सुनवाई में आने कहा था लेकिन वह नहीं आया। आयोग ने आईजी बिलासपुर को पत्र भेजने का आदेश दिया है। निर्देश दिया है कि प्रधान आरक्षक के फोटोग्राफ व दस्तावेज को देखकर सेवा से तत्काल निलंबित करें। जांच के बाद सही पाए जाने पर सेवा समाप्त किया जाए‌। शासकीय सेवक होकर महिला के साथ इस तरह व्यवहार किया जाना आपत्तिजनक है। आज की सुनवाई में पूर्व महापौर बिलासपुर वाणी राव, शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रमोद नायक, संयुक्त कलेक्टर दिव्या अग्रवाल, शासकीय अधिवक्ता शमीम रहमान, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

पुरुष ने की शिकायत तो कहा-महिलाओं की ही सुनवाई
संदीप गुप्ता काे आयोग ने महिला को लेकर आने पर सुनवाई होने की बात कही तब वह भाई की पत्नी को लेकर आया। उसने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी ने तलाक के बाद दूसरी शादी कर ली है। उसके साथ उसकी बेटी है। मामला परिवार न्यायालय में चल रहा है, लेकिन बेटी से मिलने भी नहीं दे रही है। कोविड के कारण परिवार न्यायालय में सुनवाई नहीं हो रही, इसलिए यहां आवेदन दिए हैं।

निशक्त महिला का एपीएल कार्ड बनाया
एक शिकायत महिला आयोग के समक्ष चिंगराजपारा की विभूति शर्मा की तरफ से प्रस्तुत किया गया। वे शत-प्रतिशत निशक्त हैं। इसके बाद भी खाद्य विभाग ने उनका एपीएल राशन कार्ड बना दिया है। आयोग ने आवेदन को देखने के बाद खाद्य विभाग को निर्देशित किया कि आवेदिका का एपीएल की जगह निशक्त राशन कार्ड बनाया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें