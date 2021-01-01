पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:अरपा को गटर से मुक्त करने कोई योजना नहीं बैराज में चेक डेम जैसा गंदा पानी ही रुकेगा

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहलेलेखक: सूर्यकान्त चतुर्वेदी
  • 11 बड़े नालों का 108 एमएलडी गंदा पानी रोज अरपा में प्रदूषण बढ़ा रहा

मु्द्दतों के बाद अरपा के शिव‌घाट और पचरीघाट में बैराज निर्माण का काम तो शुरू हो गया, पर नदी में गंदे पानी की निकासी रोकने की कोई योजना अब तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है। हालात ऐसे ही रहे तो देवरीखुर्द के चेक डेम की तरह दोनों बैराज गंदे पानी का कुंड बन जाएंगे। तब तटवर्ती क्षेत्रों में जल प्रदूषण और महामारी, दुर्गंध से लोग परेशान होंगे।

गर्मियों में सूखी, बेजान हो जाने वाली अरपा में बारहों महीने पानी रखने के लिए मुद्दतों के बाद आखिरकार शिव घाट और पचरीघाट में बैराज निर्माण का कार्य जल संसाधन विभाग ने शुरू करा दिया है, पर गटर बनी नदी में स्वच्छ पानी रोकने के लिए कोई योजना अब तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है। साल 2002 में देवरीखुर्द में चेक डेम का निर्माण करते इस गंभीर तथ्य पर गौर नहीं किया गया कि रोका जाने वाला पानी शहर भर का निस्तारी और गंदा होगा। आज अरपा में सर्वाधिक प्रदूषण देवरीखुर्द में है। इसका असर राजकिशोर नगर के चंदन आवास तक पड़ रहा है, जहां के ट्यूबवेल प्रदूषित हो चुके हैं। बैराज निर्माण के साथ अरपा को गटर से मुुक्त करने के लिए कोई कारगर योजना नहीं है। जाहिर है कि दो साल बाद जब शिव घाट और पचरीघाट का बैराज मूर्त रूप लेगा, वहां गंदगी का आलम होगा। कचरे का डंपिंग यार्ड बनती जा रही अरपा को मुक्त करने ‘दैनिक भास्कर’ ने 5 जून 2017 को पहली बार पचरीघाट में सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम के जरिए 7 हजार से अधिक लोगों को नदी में कचरा नहीं फेंकने, अवैध उत्खनन रोकने, नदी के संरक्षण, संवर्धन के िलए संकल्प कराया। अरपा के साथ चल रही योजना के स्तर पर जिस तरह मूल मुद्दे को नजर अंदाज किया जा रहा है, दैनिक भास्कर उसका खुलासा कर रहा है, ताकि चेक डेम जैसा गंदा पानी बैराज में जमा होने से रोका जा सके।

फाइलों में चल रही है अरपा को साफ रखने की योजना
इंदिरा सेतु से शनिचरी रपटा तक अरपा के किनारे 1800 मीटर नाला निर्माण के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के अंतर्गत 96 करोड़ की योजना के लिए टेंडर का विवाद न्यायालय में चल रहा है। नाला निर्माण के साथ गंदे पानी की निकासी रोक कर उसे सीवेज के पंपिंग स्टेशन के जरिए सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट में भेजकर उपचारित करने की योजना है, परंतु बड़ा सवाल यह है कि जब जवाली नाला के पास पंपिंग स्टेशन बन नहीं पाया है और सीवेज प्रोजेक्ट अधूरा है, तब अरपा को गटर से मुक्ति की आशा करना बेकार है।

सीवेज वाटर एनटीपीसी को बेचने की योजना अटकी
एनटीपीसी को बिजली उत्पादन के लिए सीवेज वाटर का इस्तेमाल करना है। इसके लिए केंद्र के निर्देश हैं। नगर निगम से सीवेज वाटर की खरीदी के िलए 377 करोड़ की योजना बनाई गई, जिसमें सीवेज वाटर की सफाई कर प्लांट में भेजने के लिए एमओयू तैयार किया गया। इसके बाद इसे परिवर्तित कर दिया गया। 80 करोड़ की नई योजना बनाई गई, जिसमें सीवेज वाटर को सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट में स्वच्छ कर पाइप लाइन के जरिए एनटीपीसी सीपत को बेचना प्रस्तावित है। मामला अधर में है।

अरपा में प्रदूषित करने वाले 11 बड़े नाले

  • ​​​​​​​राजकिशोर नगर नाला - 9.24 एमएलडी
  • लिंगियाडीह नाला - 3.24 एमएलडी
  • अमरैया नाला - 15.83 एमएलडी
  • चांटीडीह नाला - 9.82 एमएलडी
  • सीपत महामाया चौक नाला - 3.01 एमएलडी
  • तोरवा गोडाउन नाला - 17.32 एमएलडी
  • गुरुनानक, तोरवा चौक नाला - 0.87 एमएलडी
  • रेलवे नाला जगमल चौक के पास - 9.18 एमएलडी
  • जवाली पुल नाला - 33.66 एमएलडी
  • तुलजा भवानी नाला - 1.42 एमएलडी
  • मिलन नाला - 5.02 एमएलडी

जानिए अरपा में कहां कितना गंदा मिल रहा
अरपा में शिव घाट से लेकर पचरीघाट तक जहां बैराज के जरिए पानी रोकने की योजना है, के अंतर्गत शहर भर के 11 बड़े नाले मिलते हैं। इनके जरिए नदी में रोज 108 एमएलडी गंदा पानी जा रहा है। इसके अतिरिक्त कई छोटे नाले भी अरपा में मिलते हैं, जिनकी सं‌ख्या 70 के करीब है।

अरपा इतनी मैली की नहा नहीं सकते
अरपा का पानी इतना गंदा है कि दसनहावन के लिए नदी के बीच नगर िनगम के टैंकर का सहारा लेना पड़ता है। दैनिक भास्कर ने इसकी तस्वीर 1 फरवरी के अंक में प्रकाशित की थी। क्षेत्रीय पर्यावरण संरक्षण मंडल के वरिष्ठ रसायनज्ञ महेश मिश्रा के मुताबिक अरपा के पानी में प्रदूषण का स्तर अलग अलग स्थानों पर अलग है। नदी का पानी पीने योग्य कतई नहीं है।

