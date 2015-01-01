पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नसबंदी का लॉकडाउन:काेराेनाकाल के सात महीने में एक भी नसबंदी नहीं, 7063 ऑपरेशन होने थे

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजू शर्मा | बिलासपुर जिले में अप्रैल 2015 से लेकर मार्च 2020 तक छह साल में 8700 नसबंदी के ऑपरेशन हुए हैं। जबकि 60550 नसबंदी के ऑपरेशन तय हुए थे। इधर कोरोना ने बिलासपुर सहित प्रदेश के फेमिली प्लानिंग की प्लानिंग को बिगाड़ दिया है। अप्रैल से अक्टूबर तक के सात माह जिले में 7063 नसबंदी के ऑपरेशन तय हुए थे, लेकिन पूरे कोविड काल में एक भी ऑपरेशन नहीं हो पाए। पूरे प्रदेश में 92166 की जगह 1151 नसबंदियां हुई। पिछले साल 2019-20 में लक्ष्य का सबसे ज्यादा 24.77 फीसदी ऑपरेशन हुए थे। वहीं 2018-19 में जिम्मेदार जैसे-तैसे मिले लक्ष्य का 17.7% ऑपरेशन करवा पाए थे। 2017-18 में साल से 18.37 फीसदी ऑपरेशन हुए। लेकिन कोरोना काल में एक भी ऑपरेशन नहीं हुए हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉक्टर प्रमोद महाजन खुद इस बात को स्वीकार कर रहे हैं कि इस वर्ष कोरोना के कारण एक भी नसबंदी ऑपरेशन नहीं हो पाए। उनका कहना है कि पिछले साल वर्ष यानी 2019-20 में तीन हजार नसबंदी के ऑपरेशन हुए थे। इस वर्ष यह आंकड़ा शून्य है। बता दें कि 2011 में जिले का वार्षिक लक्ष्य (18950) था और अब ये घटकर 12110 कर दिया गया है।

फेमिली प्लानिंग के बारे में वह सब कुछ, जो जानना जरूरी..
फेमिली प्लानिंग और इसका फायदा क्या: किसी व्यक्ति को उनके बच्चों की संख्या को नियंत्रित करने के उपायों को फेमिली प्लानिंग कहते हैं। दो बच्चों के जन्म के बीच अंतराल पर निर्णय लेने में इससे मदद मिलती है। जनसंख्या नियंत्रण का यही प्रमुख जरिया है।

ऑपरेशन (नसबंदी) सबसे कारगर उपाय: परिवार नियोजन के ढेर सारे उपायों में ऑपरेशन (पुरुष/महिला नसबंदी) सबसे कारगर उपाय है। सरकारी अस्पतालों में इसे दो प्रकार से अंजाम दिया जाता है। एक विधि से ऑपरेशन में अस्थाई नसबंदी होती है, दूसरी में स्थाई तौर पर की जाती है।

कोरोना मरीज के मिलने के बाद से नसबंदी पूरी तरह बंद
26 मार्च को जिले में कोरोना का पहला मरीज मिलने के बाद से नसबंदी के ऑपरेशन पूरी तरह से जिले सहित प्रदेश में बंद हो गए। क्योंकि पहले जिला अस्पताल सहित सभी सीएचसी पर इसके ऑपरेशन हुआ करते थे। मई के बाद से ये हर जगह करीब-करीब पूर्णत: बंद हो गया था।

9 दिन में 1416 मरीज ठीक, 7 फीसदी बढ़ी रिकवरी : इस महीने मरीजों ठीक होने की रफ्तार में तेजी आई है। सोमवार को 87 लोगों ने कोरोना को हराया और डिस्चार्ज हुए। इनके स्वस्थ होते की ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 12683 पर जा पहुंची। नवंबर के 9 दिनों में 764 मरीज मिले हैं तो ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 1416 है।

नवंबर में रोज एक मौत, अक्टूबर में दो और सितंबर में 4 ने दम तोड़ा
जिले में कोरोना और संक्रमित मरीजों के दम तोड़ने की रफ्तार धीमी हुई है, लेकिन मरीजों के ठीक होने का सिलसिला तेजी बढ़ रहा है। सोमवार को जिले में एक मरीज की मौत होते की कुल दम तोड़ने वालों की संख्या 233 पहुंच गई। नवंबर के 9 दिन में 9 लोगों ने अंतिम सांस ली है। हर दिन एक मरीज का निधन हो रहा है। जबकि अक्टूबर में 63 मरीजों की मौत हुई यानी हर दिन दो। वहीं सितंबर में 126 ने दम तोड़ा है, औसतन हर दिन 4 मरीज कोरोना से शांत हुए हैं। सोमवार को 86 नए मरीजों की पहचान होते की कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 13735 हो गया। रामा वर्ड, हेमू नगर, उसलापुर, मोपका, ओम नगर, कुदुदंड, देवेंद्र नगर, शुभम विहार, वीआईपी सिटी आरके नगर, रानी दुर्गावती नगर, वार्ड नंबर-9 ओम नगर, तारबहार, चौबे कालोनी, चिंगराजपारा, किरारी, एनटीपीसी सीपत, मटियारी, विनोवा नगर, पावर हाउस सहित शहर में सबसे ज्यादा 40 संक्रमित मिले हैं।

शहर के अस्पताल में दो की मौत
सोमवार को सिम्स में इलाज के दौरान तखतपुर की रहने वाले 50 साल के चंद्रिका चौहान की मौत हुई है। वहीं सिम्स में ही मुंगेली के लोरमी निवासी 48 वर्षीय आशा राम राजपूत ने दम तोड़ा है। जिले में हुई एक मौत को मिलाकर कुल दम तोड़ने वालों की संख्या 233 हो गई।

कोटा में तीन परिवारों में मिले 10 मरीज : रामा वर्ड में अग्रवाल परिवार के तीन लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। 50, 50 और 17 वर्षीय मरीजों के मिलने के बाद संपर्क में रहने वालों के बीच हलचल हो गई। अब उनके भी टेस्ट होंगे। अरपा कालोनी कोटा में साहू परिवार के 22, 46 और 51 वर्षीय तीन सदस्य संक्रमित हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें