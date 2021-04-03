पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगरानी:संभाग के 101 थानों में लगेंगे 1657 उच्च क्षमता वाले सीसी कैमरे, सालभर तक रिकॉर्ड भी रखना होगा

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कार्यपालिक दण्डाधिकारियों को दी गई जिम्मेदारी, जिला स्तरीय ओव्हर साइट कमेटी की बैठक में निर्णय

बिलासपुर संभाग के सभी 101 थाने और चौकियों में 1657 उच्च क्षमता वाले स्टोरेज डिवाइस सीसी टीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। यह 24 घंटे चलेंगे। एक साल तक इसका रिकॉर्ड भी सुरक्षित रखना होगा। कार्यपालिक दण्डाधिकारी इसकी निगरानी करेंगे। इस संबंध में जिला स्तरीय ओव्हर साइट कमेटी की बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया। गुरुवार को मंथन सभाकक्ष में बैठक में संभागायुक्त डाॅ. संजय अलंग ने बताया कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के गाइड लाइन के अनुसार ओव्हर साइट कमेटी का गठन होगा और बैठक हर तीन माह में होगी। कमेटी में संबंधित जिलों के जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष, कलेक्टर, एसपी और जिला पंचायत सीईओ शामिल होंगे। थानों में सीसी टीवी कैमरे लगेंगे जो 24 घंटे चलेंगे और कैमरे में रिकार्ड गतिविधियों की निरंतर मानिटरिंग होगी। कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में समीक्षा होगी। मानवाधिकार का उल्लंघन तो नहीं हो रहा है, यह देखना इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य है। कैमरे की रिकार्डिंग पर निगरानी के लिए कार्यपालिक दण्डाधिकारी व थाने में टीवी स्क्रीन की व्यवस्था होगी। कार्यपालिक दण्डाधिकारी पाक्षिक प्रतिवेदन देंगे। कैमरों का भौतिक सत्यापन होगा व रजिस्टर मेंटेन करेंगे। थानों में कम क्षमता वाले 438 सीसी कैमरे की क्षमता बढ़ाने औैर रिकार्डिंग की मानिटरिंग के लिए हाईस्पीड इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी रखने का सुझाव दिया गया। बैठक में आईजी रतनलाल डांगी के साथ ही बिलासपुर, जांजगीर-चांपा, कोरबा, रायगढ़, मुंगेली और गौरेला पेंड्रा मरवाही जिले के कलेक्टर, एसपी, जिला पंचायत सीईओ, जिला पंचायतों के अध्यक्ष मौजूद थे।

राजनीतिक लोगों के खिलाफ केस के निराकरण पर विशेष ध्यान दें
संभागायुक्त व आईजी ने संभाग के सभी जिलों के कलेक्टर व एसपी की बैठक ली। उन्हें कहा कि राजनैतिक व्यक्तियों पर पुलिस में दर्ज मामलों के निराकरण पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाए। वीआईपी दौरे के समय, अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान कानून व्यवस्था निरंतर बनी रहे। यातायात को लेकर आम आदमी को परेशानी न हो। दुर्घटना को रोकने के लिए प्रयास हो। अजा व अजजा से हुए अत्याचार के प्रकरणों में क्षतिपूर्ति मुआवजा लंबित न रहें। गौठानों को मल्टी एक्टिविटी सेंटर बनाएं। गोबर खरीदी का हिसाब रखें और आडिट भी कराएं।

