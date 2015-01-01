पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:महिला के घर से जेवर व नगदी ले गए चोर

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
मिनीमाता नगर तालापारा में रहने वाली एक महिला के घर से अज्ञात चोर शनिवार-रविवार की रात सोने के जेवर व 3 हजार नगदी चोरी कर ले गए। चोरी का पता उस समय चला जब महिला की देवरानी ने घर का दरवाजा खुला देखा। सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ मामला कायम कर लिया है।शकुन बंजारे निवासी तालापारा मिनी माता नगर ने शनिवार की शाम खाना बनाया और खाना खाकर सोने चली गई। रात करीब 3 बजे शकुन की देवरानी कुंती बाई बंजारे ने उन्हें आकर उठाया और बताया कि घर का दरवाजा खुला हुआ है। शकुन के भाई ने अपने घर की अलमारी देखी तो वह भी खुली हुई थी और उसमें रखी सोने की कान की बाली, नाक की फली तथा ₹3000 नगद गायब थे। घर में चोरी होने की बात शकुन बंजारे ने अपने देवर को बताई।

