हाईवे पर 30 KM में 2 टोल नाके:बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट ने NHAI से पूछा- किस नियम से टोल प्लाजा बना रहे, जो टैक्स ले रहे उनसे कौन सी सर्विस दे रहे

  • राजनांदगांव के ठाकुरटोला में बनाए जा रहे नाके को लेकर दायर की गई है जनहित याचिका
  • नियमानुसार दो नाको में 60 किमी का होना चाहिए अंतर, पर 30 किमी पहले अंगोरा में भी बना

हाईवे पर टोल टैक्स वसूली और सुविधाओं का मामला अब छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट में पहुंच गया है। इसके बाद कोर्ट ने राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण (NHAI) से पूछा है कि वह किस नियम के तहत नाके बनवा रहा है। जो टैक्स इन नाकों पर लोगों से वसूला जा रहा है, उससे कौन सी सर्विस दी जा रही है। चीफ जस्टिस पीआर रामचंद्र मेनन और जस्टिस पीपी साहू की डबल बेंच जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रही थी।

रईश अहमद शकील ने हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका प्रस्तुत की है। इसमें बताया गया है कि NHAI ने राजनांदगांव के ठाकुरटोला में टोल प्लाजा बनाया जा रहा है। इससे 30 किमी पहले अंगोरा में भी एक टोल नाका बना हुआ है। यह भी बताया गया कि राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के फीस का भुगतान नियम की धारा 8 के तहत दो टोल प्लाजा के बीच की दूरी 60 किमी होनी चाहिए। इसके बाद भी NHAI नियम विरुद्ध टोल बना रहा है।

कोर्ट की ओर से नोटिस दिया गया है,
याचिका में यह भी कहा गया है कि NHAI की ओर से ऐसी कौन सी सर्विस दी जा रही है, जिसके लिए टोल वसूला जा रहा है। मामले को सुनने के बाद हाईकोर्ट ने NHAI से पूछा है कि वे किस नियम से टोल प्लाजा बनवा रहे हैं। कोर्ट ने यह भी पूछा है कि टोल लगाकर जो टैक्स लिया जा रहा है, उससे वे कौन सी सर्विस दे रहे हैं। इसके लिए कोर्ट की ओर से नोटिस भेजा गया है, लेकिन मामले की सुनवाई की तारीख तय नहीं की गई है।

