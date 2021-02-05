पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे ने बढ़ाई सुविधा:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर से अब तिरुपति के लिए फिर पटरी पर दौड़ेगी ट्रेन, 7 फरवरी से सप्ताह में दो दिन होगा परिचालन

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बिलासपुर से तिरुपति के बीच फिर से ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू हो रहा है। अब 7 फरवरी से सप्ताह में दो दिन चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन। - Dainik Bhaskar
बिलासपुर से तिरुपति के बीच फिर से ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू हो रहा है। अब 7 फरवरी से सप्ताह में दो दिन चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन।
  • तिरुपति से प्रत्येक रविवार व गुरुवार और बिलासपुर से मंगलवार व शनिवार को चलेगी
  • ट्रेन में 18 कोच की सुविधा दी गई है, कोरोना के चलते बर्थ कन्फर्म होने पर ही यात्रा

कोरोना संक्रमण से राहत देखते हुए एक बार फिर बिलासपुर से तिरुपति के बीच ट्रेन पटरी पर दौड़ना शुरू हो जाएगी। इसका परिचालन 7 फरवरी से शुरू किया जा रहा है। यह ट्रेन फिलहाल सप्ताह में दो दिन चलेगी। ट्रेन में 18 कोच की सुविधा दी गई है। कोरोना के चलते फिलहाल बर्थ कन्फर्म होने पर ही यात्रा की अनुमति मिलेगी। कोरोना की वजह से यह ट्रेन भी प्रभावित हुई थी।

यह ट्रेन तिरुपति से प्रत्येक रविवार और गुरुवार को रवाना होगी। जबकि बिलासपुर से ट्रेन 9 फरवरी से पटरी पर आएगी। यहां से प्रत्येक मंगलवार और शनिवार को छूटेगी। तिरुपति से यह ट्रेन 07481 नंबर और बिलासपुर से 07482 नंबर के साथ चलेगी। इसमें दो AC थ्री, एक AC टू, 9 स्लीपर, 4 सामान्य के अलावा दो SLR कोच की सुविधा दी गई है।

तिरुपति से सुबह 10.50 और बिलासपुर से दोपहर 3.35 पर चलेगी
तिरुपति से ट्रेन सुबह 10.50 बजे छूटकर श्री कालहस्ती, वेंकटगिरी, गुडूर, नेल्लोरे, बिट्रगुंटा, कावली, विजयवाड़ा होते हुए 4.35 बजे विशाखापत्तनम, 6.13 बजे विजयनगरम और महासमुंद होते हुए दोपहर 2.55 बजे रायपुर, 3.46 बजे तिल्दा और शाम 5.25 बजे बिलासपुर पहुंचेगी। बिलासपुर से अपराह्न 3.35 बजे छूटेगी और 5.15 बजे रायपुर, फिर रात 10.45 बजे तिरुपति पहुंचेगी।

