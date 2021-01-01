पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत का सफर:छत्तीसगढ़ से झारखंड-महाराष्ट्र का सफर हुआ आसान, हटिया से पुणे के बीच स्पेशल ट्रेन अब सप्ताह में दो दिन चलेगी

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ से झारखंड और महाराष्ट्र जाने वाले यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए हटिया-पुणे ट्रेन का 5 फरवरी से विस्तार किया गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ से झारखंड और महाराष्ट्र जाने वाले यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए हटिया-पुणे ट्रेन का 5 फरवरी से विस्तार किया गया है।
  • 5 फरवरी से शुरु होगा ट्रेन का परिचालन, अवधि सीमित नहीं, आगामी आदेश तक चलती रहेगी
  • सोमवार व शुक्रवार को हटिया और बुधवार व रविवार को पुणे से छूटेगी, प्रदेश में ट्रेन के 5 स्टॉपेज

छत्तीसगढ़ से झारखंड और महाराष्ट्र का सफर आसान हो गया है। कोरोना संक्रमण का असर कम होने के चलते अब हटिया से पुणे के बीच सप्ताह में दो दिन ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। यह स्पेशल ट्रेन (02849/02850) प्रत्येक सोमवार व शुक्रवार को हटिया और बुधवार व रविवार को पुणे से छूटेगी। इस ट्रेन का परिचालन 5 फरवरी से शुरू होगा। खास बात यह है कि परिचालन की अवधि सीमित नहीं है। ऐसे में अगले आदेश तक चलती रहेगी।

20 कोच के साथ दौड़ेगी ट्रेन, सामान्य टिकट पर यात्रा करने वालों को भी राहत
इस ट्रेन को 20 कोच के साथ चलाया जा रहा है। अच्छी बात यह है कि जनरल टिकट और स्लीपर कोच में यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को भी राहत दी गई है। ट्रेन में 13 स्लीपर और 3 सामान्य कोच लगाए गए हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त 3 AC थ्री और एक AC टू टायर की सुविधा दी गई है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते सिर्फ कन्फर्म टिकट के यात्री ही ट्रेन में सफर कर सकेंगे। ट्रेन का फायदा जोन के मुख्य रेलमार्ग पर पड़ने वाले सभी शहर के यात्रियों को मिलेगा।

प्रदेश के इन स्टेशनों पर होगा ट्रेन का स्टॉपेज
हटिया-पुणे स्पेशल ट्रेन का प्रदेश में 5 स्टेशनों पर स्टॉपेज होगा। ट्रेन हटिया से रात 8.05 बजे छूटकर 10.35 बजे राउरकेला, 12.20 बजे झारसुगुड़ा जंक्शन, 2.33 बजे चांपा, 3.50 बजे बिलासपुर, सुबह 5.40 बजे रायपुर, 6.35 बजे दुर्ग, 7.02 बजे राजनांदगांव और 2.45 बजे पुणे पहुंचेगी। वापसी में पुणे से सुबह 10.45 बजे रवाना होगी। अहमदनगर, मनमाड़, भुसावल, अकोला, वर्धा, नागपुर, गोंदिया रुकते हुए 8.30 बजे बिलासपुर, 9.26 बजे चांपा, 11.45 बजे झारसुगुड़ा और शाम 4.25 बजे हटिया पहुंचेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत में एक्टिव केस घटकर 1.57 लाख हुए, इस मामले में यह दुनिया में 17वें नंबर पर पहुंचा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser