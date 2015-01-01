पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:तुर्काडीह पुल जर्जर, मरम्मत के लिए पैसे नहीं

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
  • सेतु विभाग ने पीडब्ल्यूडी को हैंडओवर किया इसलिए मरम्मत वही करेगा

सेतु विभाग के अफसर तुर्काडीह पुल के फिर से जर्जर होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। पहले एप्रोच रोड की खराब हालत होने पर विभाग ने टेंडर लगाकर मरम्मत की बात कही थी लेकिन अब मरम्मत से इनकार कर एप्रोच रोड पीडब्ल्यूडी को हैंडओवर करने की बात कह रहे हैं। वर्ष 2007 में तैयार हुए तुर्काडीह पुल पर अब तक 6 करोड़ 80 लाख रुपए खर्च हो चुके हैं लेकिन छुटपुट मरम्मत के लिए भी विभाग के अफसर अब तैयार नहीं है। धीरे- धीरे यह मरम्मत बड़ी समस्या बनती जा रही है। वहीं यह पुल इसलिए भी महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि रायपुर से कोरबा जाने वाले सभी भारी वाहन इसी पुल से गुजरते हैं। इसलिए इस पुल की खराबी को दूर करना सेतु विभाग की जिम्मेदारी थी लेकिन अफसर इस जिम्मेदारी को भी लेने को तैयार नहीं है।

अपनी जिम्मेदारी पीडब्ल्यूडी पर डाली
सेतु विभाग के एसडीओ एचसी वर्मा के मुताबिक तुर्काडीह की एप्रोच रोड के मरम्मत की जिम्मेदारी पीडब्ल्यूडी की है, क्योंकि वह उन्हें हैंडओवर की जा चुकी है।
तिफरा पुल को छोड़ कोई भी पुल हैंडओवर नहीं हुआ
पीडब्ल्यूडी डिवीजन के कार्यपालन अभियंता केआर गंगेश्री के अनुसार तिफरा पुल को छोड़कर कोई भी पुल पीडब्ल्यूडी को हैंडओवर नहीं हुआ है।

