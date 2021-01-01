पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क चलते लूट:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर में बाइक सवार भाइयों को पहले हाथ दिखाकर रोका, फिर मारपीट कर लूट ले गए मोबाइल और रुपए लूटकर भाग गए

बिलासपुर41 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में दो बदमाशों ने भाइयों पर हमला कर दिया और मारपीट कर लूटकर भाग गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में दो बदमाशों ने भाइयों पर हमला कर दिया और मारपीट कर लूटकर भाग गए।
  • कोटा क्षेत्र के ग्राम श्रीपारा-झींगटपुर के बीच वारदात, डंडे से मारकर छोटे भाई का सिर फोड़ा
  • एक अन्य युवक ने बड़े भाई को भी मारने के लिए दौड़ाया, बस्ती में छिपकर बचाई जान

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में बदमाशों ने बाइक सवार भाइयों को मारपीट कर लूट लिया। बदमाशों ने पहले हाथ दिखाकर बाइक रुकवाई। फिर डंडे से सिर पर वार कर दिया। फिर बदमाशों ने दोनों से मारपीट शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान बड़े भाई ने बस्ती में छिपकर अपनी जान बचाई। जबकि छोटे भाई से बदमाश उसका मोबाइल और रुपए छीनकर भाग गए। सूचना मिलने पर डायल 112 की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और उन्हें थाने लेकर आई। मामला कोटा थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, सकरी के ग्राम चोरभठ्ठी खुर्द निवासी समीम खान मंगलवार को अपने छोटे भाई अजहर के साथ बाइक से बकरी लेने बेलगहना की ओर जा रहा था। अभी वे ग्राम श्रीपारा- झींगटपुर के बीच पहुंचे ही थे कि सड़क किनारे खड़े एक व्यक्ति ने उन्हें रुकवाने के लिए हाथ मारा। इस पर अजहर ने बाइक धीमे की तो बदमाश ने उसे सिर पर डंडे से वार कर दिया। इससे अजहर के सिर से खून बहने लगा और वे बाइक सहित सड़क पर गिर पड़े।

ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंची और अस्पताल ले गई
उसी समय पहले से छिपा एक और बदमाश पहुंच गया और समीम को भी मारने का प्रयास किया। समीम ने भागने का प्रयास किया तो बदमाश ने उसे दौड़ा लिया। किसी तरह समीम ने झींगटपुर बस्ती में पहुंचकर अपनी जान बचाई। थोड़ी देर बाद उसका भाई अजहर लहूलुहान हालत में पहुंचा और बताया कि बदमाश उससे मोबाइल और 5 हजार रुपए छीनकर भाग गए हैं। दोनों भाइयों ने गांव के लोगों को घटना के बारे में बताया तो पुलिस को सूचना दी गई।

