लापरवाही से हुआ हादसा:बिलासपुर में बाइक सवार युवक ट्रक से जा टकराए, दो की मौके पर ही मौत, एक घायल

बिलासपुर
तस्वीर बिलासपुर की है। हादसे के बाद कुछ देर तक मृतकों के शव यूं ही पड़े रहे, पुलिस के पहुंचने पर इन्हें अस्पताल भेजा गया।
  • रतनपुर के पोड़ी मोड़ चौक के पास हुआ हादसा, पुलिस पहुंची घटना स्थल पर
  • घायल युवक को रतनपुर के ही सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भेजा गया, उपचार जारी

बिलासपुर जिले के रतनपुर इलाके में बुधवार की सुबह एक सड़क हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में मौके पर ही दो युवकों की मौत हो गई। एक युवक को गंभीर अवस्था में घायल होने की वजह से अस्पताल भेजा गया है। यह हादसा बाइक पर सवार युवकों के एक ट्रक से टकरा जाने की वजह से हुआ। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर रतनपुर पुलिस पहुंच गई। शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज हादसे की जांच की जा रही है।

इस वजह से गई जान
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक एक ही बाइक पर तीन युवक सवार थे । तेज रफ्तार में यह युवक रतनपुर की ओर जा रहे थे। पोड़ी मोड़ के पास एक ट्रक बैक हो रहा था। ड्राइवर ट्रक को अचानक रिवर्स गेयर पर सड़क पर ले आया। युवकों की बाइक भी तेज रफ्तार में थी उन्हें संभलने का मौका नहीं मिला । वो सीधे ट्रक के पिछले हिस्से से जा टकराए। एक युवक दूर छिटकर कर गिर गया। मगर दो युवकों की इस जबरदस्त टक्कर में चली गई। दोनों ही मृतक लहंगा भाटा गांव के रहने वाले थे। घायल युवक झलफा का निवासी है। घटना के बाद ट्रक चालक फरार होने में कामयाब रहा।

