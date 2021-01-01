पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसे के बाद हंगामा:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर में ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार 2 युवकों की मौत; गुस्साए लोगों ने जाम लगाकर वाहनों में की तोड़फोड़

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में देर रात सड़क हादसे में दो युवकों की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद गुस्साए लोगों ने सड़क जाम कर उग्र प्रदर्शन किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में देर रात सड़क हादसे में दो युवकों की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद गुस्साए लोगों ने सड़क जाम कर उग्र प्रदर्शन किया।
  • सीपत क्षेत्र के मटियारी में देर रात हुई टक्कर, हादसे के बाद ट्रक छोड़कर भाग निकला चालक
  • सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों को कराया शांत, वाहन हटवाकर देर रात शुरू किया गया ट्रैफिक

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में मंगलवार देर रात ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार दो युवकों की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद स्थानीय ग्रामीण भड़क गए। उन्होंने सड़क पर जाम लगा दिया और वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ शुरू कर दी। हंगामे और उपद्रव की सूचना पर आसपास के थानों से फोर्स मौके पर पहुंच गई। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों को समझाकर शांत कराया गया। पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। हादसा सीपत थाना क्षेत्र में हुआ।

मटियारी के पास तेज रफ्तार ट्रेलर ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर लगते ही दोनों युवक उछलकर नीचे गिर पड़े और ट्रेलर ने उन्हें कुचल दिया। दोनों के शव ट्रेलर के नीचे ही फंस गए।
मटियारी के पास तेज रफ्तार ट्रेलर ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर लगते ही दोनों युवक उछलकर नीचे गिर पड़े और ट्रेलर ने उन्हें कुचल दिया। दोनों के शव ट्रेलर के नीचे ही फंस गए।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, कुकदा निवासी बजरंगी सूर्यवंशी (24) और सन्नी सूर्यवंशी (20) अपने साथियों के साथ बिलासपुर से गांव लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान रात करीब 9.30 बजे मटियारी के पास तेज रफ्तार ट्रेलर ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर लगते ही दोनों युवक उछलकर नीचे गिर पड़े और ट्रेलर ने उन्हें कुचल दिया। दोनों के शव ट्रेलर के नीचे ही फंस गए। इसके चलते उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद चालक ट्रेलर छोड़कर भाग निकला।

ग्रामीणों ने सड़क पर लगाया जाम, वाहनों में तोड़फोड़
वहीं हादसे की जानकारी मिलते ही ग्रामीण उग्र हो गए। उन्होंने सड़क पर जाम लगा दिया। इसके कारण वाहनों की आवाजाही बंद हो गई। वहीं कुछ लोगों ने वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ शुरू कर दी। सूचना मिलने पर एडिशनल SP उमेश कश्यप सहित कई थानों की फोर्स मौके पर पहुंच गई। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों को समझाकर शांत कराया। इसके बाद क्रेन बुलाकर ट्रक को सड़क से हटाया गया। देर रात तक दोनों युवकों की शिनाख्त हो सकी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser