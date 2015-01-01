पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:बिहार के लिए दो ट्रेनें, साउथ विहार और सिकंदराबाद को हरी झंडी

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
रेलवे बोर्ड ने छठ पूजा के लिए बिहार जाने वाले मुसाफिरों को दो ट्रेनें उपलब्ध करवा दी हैं। इनमें साउथ बिहार जो रोज चलेगी और साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन के रूप में सिकंदराबाद सीतामढ़ी को हरी झंडी मिल गई है। इससे काफी हद तक उन यात्रियों को सुविधा होगी जिन्हें बिहार और पटना जाने के लिए फिलहाल वेटिंग क्लियर होने का इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। दैनिक भास्कर ने खबर में बताया था कि दिवाली और छठ पर्व मनाने पटना बिहार जाने वाले लोगों को फिलहाल समस्याएं हो रही है। पहले इस रूट के लिए 7 ट्रेनें चल रही थी लेकिन अभी सिर्फ तीन ट्रेनों की सुविधा है जिसके कारण ही चाह कर भी उन हजारों लोगों को ट्रेनों में कन्फर्म बर्थ का इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है जिन्हें बिहार और पटना जाने की जरूरत है। खबर की जानकारी रेलवे के अधिकारियों को दी गई थी उन्होंने बोर्ड को इसकी मंजूरी भेजने की बात कही थी जिसके बाद ही इंदौर ट्रेनों को पटरी पर दौड़ने की मंजूरी मिल गई है। गौरतलब है कि बिलासपुर रायपुर दुर्ग सहित अन्य जगहों से बड़े पैमाने पर लोग इस दौर में पटना और बिहार का रुख करते हैं जिसे देखते हुए ही रेलवे बोर्ड ने इंदौर ट्रेनों की मंजूरी दी है।

