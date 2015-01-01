पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर वापसी में मिली खुशी:संपर्क क्रांति स्पेशल ट्रेन में महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म; लॉकडाउन के बाद से दिल्ली में फंसा था परिवार

  • निजामुद्दीन-दुर्ग स्पेशल ट्रेन में रात करीब 3 बजे महिला को हुई प्रसव पीड़ा
  • जच्चा और बच्चा दोनों सुरक्षित, बिलासपुर स्थित सिम्स में कराया गया भर्ती

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में एक महिला ने चलती ट्रेन में बेटी को जन्म दिया है। देर रात अचानक से प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर आसपास की महिला यात्रियों ने साड़ी का घेरा बनाकर उनकी मदद की और डिलीवरी कराई। महिला और उसकी बेटी दोनों सुरक्षित हैं और उन्हें सिम्स में भर्ती कराया गया है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते लगे लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही परिवार दिल्ली में फंसा था।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, जांजगीर-चांपा जिले के पोड़ी दलहा गांव निवासी प्रदीप देवांगन अपनी पत्नी रानी देवांगन और दो बच्चों के साथ कमाने-खाने के लिए दिल्ली गया था। फिर लॉकडाउन के चलते वहीं फंस गया। उसकी पत्नी रानी सात माह की प्रेग्नेंट थी। डिलीवरी का समय नजदीक आया तो परिवार सहित स्लीपर कोच में रिजर्वेशन कराकर निजामुद्दीन-दुर्ग संपर्क क्रांति स्पेशल ट्रेन से घर लौट रहा था।

दर्द से बेहाल पत्नी गिड़गिड़ाई तो मदद के लिए आए यात्री

इसी बीच उमरिया रेलवे स्टेशन के पास रात करीब 3 बजे महिला को प्रसव पीड़ा शुरू हो गई। घबराए पति ने कोच में चक्कर लगाया, लेकिन रेलवे क कोई स्टाफ नहीं मिला। इसके बाद उसने महिला सह यात्रियों से मदद मांगी, लेकिन कोई तैयार नहीं हुआ। दर्द से बेहाल पत्नी भी महिलाओं के सामने गिड़गिड़ाने लगी। उसकी हालत देख महिला यात्रियों ने साड़ी का घेरा बनाया और डिलीवरी कराई।

चंदिया स्टेशन पर गार्ड ने बिलासपुर कंट्रोल रूम को दी सूचना
ट्रेन चंदिया स्टेशन पर रुकी तो पति ने गार्ड को इसकी जानकारी दी। TTE भी कोच में आ गया। जच्चा और बच्चे के सुरक्षित होने के चलते उन्हें रास्ते में नहीं उतारा गया। गार्ड ने बिलासपुर कंट्रोल को इसकी सूचना दी। ट्रेन पहुंची तो डाक्टर व स्टाफ मौजूद थे। एंबुलेंस से महिला व बच्ची को सिम्स ले जाया गया। पति प्रदीप देवांगन ने बताया कि यह तीसरी संतान है। पहले से एक लड़का और एक लड़की है।

