पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मरवाही -2020:आप हमें विधायक दें, जिले के विकास की जिम्मेदारी हमारी: टीएस सिंहदेव

सिवनी/ मरवाही5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिवनी, लालपुर और कोटमी की जनसभा में बोले स्वास्थ्य मंत्री

आज मरवाही आकर ये महसूस कर रहा हूं कि यहां के लोगों को विकास चाहिये, लोगों को अच्छी सड़क चाहिये, पानी की अच्छी व्यवस्था चाहिये, बिजली चाहिए, अच्छी स्वास्थ सुविधाएं चाहिये। ये सब हम करेंगे इसकी जवाबदारी हमारी है। मरवाही और ये जिला विकसित होगा। 3 वर्षों में मरवाही और जीपीएम जिला विकसित जिलों में से एक होगा। प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य एवं पंचायत मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने गुरुवार को मरवाही के ग्राम सिवनी, लालपुर एवं कोटमी की जनसभाओं को सं‍बोधित करते हुए उपरोक्त बातें कही। उन्होंने कहा कि आप हमें विधायक दीजिए, हम व्यवस्थित विकास की जिम्मेदारी लेते हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने जो कहा उसे पूरा किया। कहा कि हम यहां अपने संबंधों को मजबूती देने आएं हैं। मरवाही विधानसभा हमेशा से कांग्रेस का गढ़ रहा है। पूर्व मंत्री स्व भंवर सिंह पोर्ते ने कांग्रेस में रहते हुए यहां के विकास कार्यों की बुनियाद रखी। आज उनकी पुत्री अर्चना पोर्ते हमारे साथ है। जब मध्यप्रदेश था तब भी यहां के लोग जिला बनाए जाने की मांग करते रहे। फिर कुछ सालों के लिए कांग्रेस की सरकार बनी और फिर 15 साल तक भाजपा की सरकार रही। यहां के लोगों की भावनाओं की कद्र किसी ने नहीं की। सरकार बनने के बाद यह छत्तीसगढ़ में 36 जिला की ओर कदम रखे तब मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने सबसे पहले मरवाही को जिला बनाए जाने का निर्णय लिया। अब बारी आपकी है। आप हमें 70 वां विधायक चुनकर दीजिए, हम इस जिले का व्यवस्थित विकास की जिम्मेदारी लेते हैं। सभा में कोरबा सांसद ज्योत्सना महंत, गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू, शिक्षा मंत्री प्रेमसाय सिंह, विधायक शैलेश पांडेय, भुवनेश्वर बघेल, दिलेश्वर साहू, सांसद छाया वर्मा, करुणा शुक्ला, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष अरुण चौहान सहित बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी व बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें