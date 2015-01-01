पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:छोटे बेटे ने कमरे में सो रहे पिता के गले पर ब्लेड मारकर की हत्या, गिरफ्तार

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • चकरभाठा थाना के आवासपारा परसदा में दिनदहाड़े हुई घटना

सबसे छोटे बेटे ने कमरे में सो रहे बुजुर्ग पिता के गले को ब्लेड से काट दिया। परिजन ने उसे गंभीर हालत में सिम्स में भर्ती कराया था। इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर हत्या के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया है। चकरभाठा थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम आवासपारा परसदा निवासी धनुषराम बघेल मंगलवार को दोपहर 1 बजे घर में सो रहा था। उसका छोटा बेटा रमेश बघेल घर पर था। मां घर के बाहर थी। रमेश अपने पिता के कमरे में गया और ब्लेड से उसके गले को काट दिया। जिससे उसकी नींद खुल गई और दर्द से वह चीख पड़े। इस दौरान वहां से रमेश भाग गया। आवाज सुनकर धनुषराम की पत्नी व अन्य बच्चे कमरे में गए। तब धनुषराम खून से लथपथ मिला। उसकी हालत बहुत ज्यादा खराब हो गई थी। घटना के समय उसका बड़ा बेटा राजेंद्र कुमार बघेल नयापारा सिरगिट्टी में काम करने गया था। उसकी मां जमुना बघेल ने फोन से घटना के बारे में उसे बताया। इसके बाद राजेंद्र काम छोड़कर तत्काल घर पहुंचा। धनुषराम बातचीत नहीं कर पा रहा था। राजेंद्र ने मोहल्ले वालों की मदद से अपने पिता को 108 एम्बुलेंस से सिम्स लेकर पहुंचा। डॉक्टर ने तत्काल इलाज शुरू किया। बुधवार को इलाज के दौरान धनुषराम की मौत हो गई। इसकी सूचना चकरभाठा पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस की टीम जांच करने मौके पर पहुंची। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव को परिजन को सौंप दिया गया। पुलिस ने हत्या के तहत अपराध दर्ज कर आरोपी रमेश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

