धोखाधड़ी:नौकरी लगवाने के नाम से नेशनल खिलाड़ी से युवक ने ठगे 10 लाख

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीड़िता रिटायर्ड फौजी की बेटी, सरकंडा क्षेत्र का मामला

नौकरी लगवाने के नाम पर बेसबॉल की नेशनल खिलाड़ी से साथी युवक ने 10 लाख की ठगी कर ली। पीड़िता की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। बंधवापारा निवासी पूजा उरांव पिता दिलसाय 22वर्ष बेसबॉल की नेशनल खिलाड़ी रह चुकी है। वह मॉडलिंग भी करती है। पूजा के अनुसार 2017 में उसका परिचय मोपका निवासी 22 वर्षीय युवक से हुआ। वह भी बेसबॉल खेलता था। दोनों का एक दूसरे के घर भी आना जाना था। पूजा के अनुसार इस बीच युवक ने अपनी मां के साथ मिलकर उसे रेलवे में नौकरी लगवाने का झांसा दिया। बताया उनकी जान बड़े अधिकारियों से जान पहचान है। मां-बेटे ने मिलकर नौकरी लगवाने के एवज में उससे 10 लाख रुपए मांगे। युवती ने भरोसा कर लिया। इसमें से 7 लाख रुपए उसने चेक से दिया बाकी नगद दिया। सालभर बीत जाने के बाद भी जब पूजा की नौकरी नहीं लगी और उसने अपना पैसा वापस मांगा। वह अपनी मां के साथ कई बार युवक के घर गई पर उसे पैसा नहीं मिला। पीड़िता ने इसकी शिकायत सिटी कोतवाली थाने में की। चूंकि लेनदेन सरकंडा इलाके मे हुआ था इसलिए सिटी कोतवाली पुलिस ने उसके आवेदन को सरकंडा थाने भेज दिया। सरकंडा पुलिस ने शिकायत की जांच शुरू कर दी है। पूजा के पिता रिटायर्ड सैनिक थे और मां सेंट्रल जेल में प्रहरी है।

आपसी लेनदेन का मामला-पुलिस
सरकंडा टीआई जय प्रकाश गुप्ता के अनुसार पुलिस ने इस मामले में जांच की है तो पता चला है कि दोनों एक दूसरे के दोस्त थे और नौकरी के बजाए दोनों के बीच आपसी लेनदेन हुआ है। इसलिए शिकायतकर्ता को कोर्ट जाने की सलाह दी गई है।

