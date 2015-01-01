पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:पत्नी से अवैध संबंध के चलते की थी हत्या, जुर्म कबूला

पथरियाएक दिन पहले
  • ग्राम झागर में 29 अक्टूबर को हुई थी हत्या

पथरिया पुलिस द्वारा ग्राम झागर में हुए हत्याकांड का खुलासा किया गया। 29 अक्टूबर को अवैध संबंध के संदेह पर आरोपी द्वारा हत्या की वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया था। पुलिस ने बताया कि 29 अक्टूबर की सुबह 8 बजे ग्राम झागर बालाकोट मौजा में फग्गू पिता मंगल अहिरवार 52 की क्षमाधर अहिरवार द्वारा हत्या कर दी गई थी।

पुलिस द्वारा धारा 302,301 ताहि का अज्ञात आरोपी के विरुद्ध मामला पंजीबद्ध कर विवेचना में लिया गया। इसी दौरान उपनिरीक्षक सरस्वती तिवारी ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर संदेही क्षमाधर पिता नंदलाल अहिरवार 42 निवासी झागर को पुलिस अभिरक्षा में लेकर कड़ाई से पूछताछ की तो उसने अपना अपराध स्वीकार लिया।

इस पूरी कार्रवाई में उपनिरीक्षक सरस्वती तिवारी, आरक्षक अनिल गौतम, राम सिंह, मनीष कुर्मी, मोहन साहू एवं साइबर सेल से आरक्षक राकेश अठ्या एवं अजीत दुबे का योगदान रहा। पथरिया थाना प्रभारी सरस्वती तिवारी ने बताया कि घटना के बाद वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के निर्देशन में की गई विवेचना के बाद आरोपी क्षमाधर अहिरवार से पूछताछ की गई। आरोपी की पत्नी व मृतक के साथ अवैध संबंध थे, जिसके चलते उसने हत्या करना स्वीकार किया।

इस तरह दिया था घटना को अंजाम

पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी क्षमाधर द्वारा बताया गया है कि पत्नी एवं मृतक फग्गू के बीच अवैध संबंध थे। जिनके बीच हुई बातें मैंने फोन में रिकॉर्डिंग में सुनी थी। तभी से बदला लेने का मन बना लिया था। घटना के एक दिन पूर्व सुबह करीब 8 बजे वह अपनी पत्नी को बाइक पर ग्राम लांजी इमलिया में लेकर गया था।

वापस आकर उसे ग्राम झागर में रिश्तेदार के यहां छोड़ दिया ताकि मुझ पर कोई शक न कर सके। इसके बाद शाम 7 बजे में भग्गू की तलाश में अपने गांव जाकर फग्गू के घर ग्राम खिरिया खबास गया। जो वहां पर नहीं मिला। इसके बाद मैं देवेंद्र पटेल के खेत पर गया।

जहां पर फग्गू काम करता था। इसी दौरान देवेंद्र पटेल मुझे खेत पर खड़ा दिखा। मैंने वहीं खेत पर बैठकर देवेंद्र पटेल के जाने का इंतजार किया। जैसे ही देवेंद्र रात करीब 9 और 10 के बीच वहां से गया तो मैं फग्गू की झोपड़ी में पहुंचा और जगा कर उसके मोबाइल में कार्ड डालकर उसके और मेरी पत्नी संगीता के बीच हुई बातें सुनाईं। इस दौरान हम दोनों बाहर आ गए, इसी बीच मैंने फग्गू के टपरे में रखी कुल्हाड़ी उठाई और उसके पीछे चलने लगा।

जैसे ही फग्गू धनीराम कुर्मी के खेत में पहुंचा तो मैंने उसकी गर्दन में कुल्हाड़ी मार दी जिससे फग्गू खेत में गिर गया। तब मैंने फग्गू को कुल्हाड़ी से सिर में दो चोटें और पहुंचाईं। जिससे फग्गू खेत में ही खत्म हो गया। इसके बाद मैंने कुल्हाड़ी को को लीलाधर पटेल के खेत में तलैया में फेंक दिया। रात करीब 1 बजे अपने घर झागर आ गया। मैंने अपने कपड़े एवं मोबाइल सिम कार्ड सहित जला दिए और कचरे में फेंक दिया।

