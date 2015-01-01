पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:मांग के बाद भी रोड नहीं बनी टॉली का चक्का धंस गया

पटना5 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायत डूमरिया के आश्रित ग्राम आंजो कला के नाला में बारिश में जल स्तर बढ़ गया था और नाला की पुलिया के किनारे की सड़क के ऊपर से पानी बहने लगा था। पानी के तेज बहाव के कारण सड़क के नीचे की मिट्टी मुरूम बह गई थी। जबकि सड़क ऊपर से ठीक दिखाई पड़ रही थी। इसके चलते ग्रामीणों और पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों ने अधिकारियों से सड़क की मरम्मत कराने की मांग की थी। अफसरों ने तो ध्यान नहीं दिया था, लेकिन जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष वेदांती तिवारी की पहल पर मुरूम डालकर सुधार किया गया था। जो पर्याप्त नहीं थी। इसके चलते एक ग्रामीण के ट्रैक्टर और ट्राॅली का चक्का वहीं पर सड़क में धंस गया। जिसे जेसीबी की सहायता से मशक्कत के बाद निकाला जा सका। ग्रामीणों ने रोड की जल्द से जल्द मरम्मत कराने की मांग की है।

