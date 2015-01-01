पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:टेंगनी रेलवे पुल और पीएचसी परिसर में चोर कोयला एकत्रित कर रहे, पुलिस व एसईसीएल अफसर बेपरवाह

पटना5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिकायत के बाद भी एसईसीएल अफसर और पुलिस नहीं कर रहे कोयला चोरों पर कार्रवाई

थाना क्षेत्र पटना अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत टेंगनी में बने रेलवे पुल और पीएचसी परिसर में रात को कोयला चोरों का जमावड़ा लगता है। चोर पांडवपारा, झिलिमिली खदान से पटना के कटोरा साइडिंग तक कोल ट्रांसपोर्ट में चलने वाले ट्रेलरों के चालक और ट्रांस्पोर्टरों से सांठगांठ कर वाहन रास्ते में रुकवाकर चोरी कर निर्माणाधीन पुल के पास व परिसर में कोयला एकत्रित करते हैं। जहां से पिकअप में लोड कर क्षेत्र के ईंट भट्ठों और दूसरे जिलों में बेचते हैं। टेंगनी के ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि कोयला चोरी का खेल 3 माह से चल रहा है। इसकी जानकारी एसईसीएल और पुलिस को भी है। इसके बाद भी चोरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है।जिस समय ट्रेलरों को रुकवाकर कोयला चोरों द्वारा कोयला वाहनों से नीचे गिराया जाता है। उस समय राहगीरों के सामने खतरा बना रहता है। इस तरह के मामलों में चोरों द्वारा कोयला गिराने से हादसे भी हो चुके हैं।

क्षेत्र में कई हैं कोयला चोर गिरोह, आए दिन होता है आपस में विवाद
कोयला चोरी करने वाले जिस तरह से रात में ट्रेलरों से कोयला चोरी करते हैं। उसी तरह रात में ही कोयला ठिकाने भी लगा देते हैं। इसके चलते दिन में कोयला चोर ग्रामीणों को नजर ही नहीं आते हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि कोयला चोरी करने वाले कई गिराेह हैं। इसके चलते कई बार चोरी के दौरान उनमें झगड़े भी होते रहते हैं। इसके चलते जो लोग घरों में जलाने के लिए कोयला ले जाते हैं। उनको भी परेशान होना पड़ता है।

मामले की जांच कराकर दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करेंगे
"कुछ जगह से कोयला चोरी हो रहा है। जबकि कटोरा साइडिंग से जाम पड़े कोयले का उठाव होने से यहां चोरी कम हुई है। झिलिमिली, पाण्डवपारा और कटकोना से आने वाले कोयले की चोरी कुछ अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों की मिली भगत से हो रही है। इसकी जांच करेंगे जो दोषी होंगे उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।"
-एसके पाण्डेय,इंचार्ज कटोरा साइडिंग पटना

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें