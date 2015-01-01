पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:कटोरा साइडिंग के 50 हजार टन कोयले की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी 58 वर्षीय महिला सुरक्षा कर्मी के भरोसे

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • पटना के कटोरा साइडिंग में एसईसीएल कटकोना और झिलमिली व पाण्ड़वपारा कोयला खदान में बढ़ी कोयला चोरी

दो महीने से पटना क्षेत्र में कोयला चोरी हो रहा है। इससे रोज एसईसीएल और खनिज विभाग को लाखों रुपए के राजस्व का नुकसान हो रहा है। इसके बाद भी जिम्मेदार अफसर कोयला चोरी रोकने ठोस कदम नहीं उठा रहे हैं। पटना के कटोरा साइडिंग में एसईसीएल कटकोना और झिलमिली सहक्षेत्र के झिलमिली और पाण्ड़वपारा कोयला खदान से उत्पादित कोयले को ट्रेलरों के माध्यम से कोल ट्रांसपोर्टिंग कर लाकर स्टाक किया जाता है, जहां से मालगाड़ियों में लोड़ कर अन्यत्र स्थानों में भेजा जाता है। इन दिनों बड़ी मात्रा में कोयला कटोरा साइडिंग में रखा हुआ है। इसकी सुरक्षा के लिए एसईसीएल ने 58 वर्षीय महिला गार्ड को नियुक्त किया है। वहीं 12 डंडाधारी गार्ड भी हैं, लेकिन वे चोरों के डर से ठीक से ड्यूटी नहीं करते। सुबह की शिफ्ट में महिला कर्मी तैनात रहती है, लेेकिन सेकंड शिफ्ट में गार्ड मनमानी ड्यूटी करते हैं। क्योंकि क्षेत्र में चोरी एक-दो नहीं दर्जनों की संख्या में चोरी करने पहुंचते हैं। कोयला चोर रात में कटोरा साइडिंग से महज 30 मीटर दूर पिकअप और ट्रैक्टर खड़ा कर कोयला चोरी करते हैं और दिन में साइकिल और बाइक से खुलेआम कोयला चोरी कर रहे हैं।

जंगलों में बने अवैध खदान हो गए आवंटित
पटना क्षेत्र के ग्राम पंचायत मुरमा, अंगा, पूटा, 5 नंबर, कटकोना क्षेत्र में पड़ने वाले देवखोल, नांग डबरा, कटकोना पारा के जंगलों में एक नहीं बल्कि 10 की संख्या से भी अधिक छोटे-बड़े अवैध कोयला खदान संचालित हो रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि कोयला चोर अपने अपने क्षेत्र के के हिसाब से इन कोयला खदानों को आपस में बांट लिए हैं। इन कोयला खदानों से दिन- रात कोयला खुदाई कर हर रोज लाखों रुपए का कोयला चोरी किया जा रहा है। कोयला खुदाई करने कोयला चोरों ने बकायदा मजदूर लगाकर रखा है और चंद पैसों की लालच में ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के युवा बिना सुरक्षा के पहाड़ों में बने अवैध कोयला खदानों के सुरंग में घुसकर कोयला खुदाई करने का काम करते हैं।

गाड़ियां तेज गति से चलती है दुर्घटना की आशंका
सुबह टहलने के लिए निकलने वाले कई लोगों ने बताया कि सुबह-सुबह सड़कों पर कोयले से लोड़ पिकअप तेज गति से चलती है और कोयला चोर भी उनके आगे पीछे अपनी-अपनी गाड़ियों में तेज गति से निकलते हैं। इसके कारण कई बार दुर्घटनाएं होते-होते बच गई हैं।

बंद खदान को चोरों ने फिर से खोल दिया
बता दें कि देवखोल पहाड़ में संचालित अवैध कोयला खदान धंसकने से 5 साल के भीतर 3 बार दुर्घटना घट चुकी है। इसमें 2 युवकों की जान भी जा चुकी है। इसके बाद भी शासन-प्रशासन द्वारा जंगलों में चल रहे कोयला खदानों को बंद नहीं कराया है। तत्कालीन एसपी और पटना थाना प्रभारी सत्यप्रकाश तिवारी ने 5 नंबर कोयला खदान को ब्लास्ट कर बंद कराया था, लेकिन कोयला चोरों ने उसे फिर से खोल दिया है।

चोरों को काबू करने साइडिंग में गनमैन की जरूरत
साइडिंग इंचार्ज एसके पाण्डेय ने बताया कि कटोरा साइडिंग डेढ किलोमीटर के दायरे में फैला हुआ है। अभी वर्तमान में यहां लगभग 50 हजार टन कोयला है, इसकी सुरक्षा के लिए 12 गार्ड हैं, लेकिन गनमैन नहीं होने के कारण चोरों में डर नहीं है। वहीं चोरों के बड़ी संख्या में आने के कारण डंडाधारी गार्ड उनका सामना नहीं कर पाते हैं। इस वजह से कई बार मारपीट हो चुकी है। इस वजह से यहां गनमैन की बहुत जरूरत है।

ओवर लोड़िंग से कोयला चोरी करना हुआ आसान
एसईसीएल झिलमिली, पाण्ड़वपारा और कटकोना कोयला खदानों से कोल ट्रांसपोर्टिंग में लगे ट्रेलर वाहनों में क्षमता से अधिक कोयला लोड़ कर ट्रांसपोर्टिंग की जाती है। इससे सड़कें तो खराब हो ही रही है, वहीं कोयला चोरों को ड्राइवर और कोल ट्रांसपोर्टरों से सेटिंग कर बीच रास्ते में ही कोयला चोरी करने में अच्छी सहुलियत मिल रही है। बता दें कि पाण्ड़वपारा, झिलमिली कोयला खदान से कटोरा साइड़िंग पहुंचने से पहले ट्रेलरों को रुकवाकर सोरगा, टेमरी, शिव प्रसादनगर मोड़, टेंगनी हास्पिटल के पास, गोबरी पुल के पास, गिरजापुर, करजी गांव में कटकोना कोयला खदान से कटोरा साइडिंग के बीच गोबरी जलाशय के पास, शिव मंदिर बरदिया, बरदिया गांव और चितमार पारा में बड़ी मात्रा में कोयला चोरी किया जाता है। इस काम में करीब 45 से भी अधिक लोग और आधा दर्जन पिकअप और टैक्टर वाहन शामिल रहते हैं, जो पटना सहित आसपास के गांवों के अलावा सोनहत, कटगोड़ी, भैंसवार क्षेत्र के अलावा दूरस्थ जिलों में चोरी का कोयला बेचने वाले कोयला चोरों के इशारों में अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर कोयला चोरी करते हैं।

चलती मालगाड़ी से भी हो रही कोयले की चोरी
क्षेत्र में कोयला चोरी इतना अधिक बढ़ गई है कि दिन-दहाड़े जान जोखिम में डालकर कोयला चोर लगाए गए मजदूर की मदद से चलती मालगाड़ी में चढ़कर कटोरा साइडिंग से महज 500 मीटर दूर रेल्वे ब्रिज के पास रेल्वे ट्रेक में कोयला उतारते हैं। इसके बाद पिकअप और बोरी में भरकर बाइक से ढुलाई करते हैं। इस पर सभी की नजर पड़ती है, लेकिन अफसरों की नजर अब तक इन पर नहीं पड़ी है। बता दें कि चलती मालगाड़ी से कोयला चोरी करते समय दो बार दुर्घटना घट चुकी है। इसमें एक युवक की जान जा चुकी है और एक व्यक्ति का हाथ कट चुका है। इसके बाद भी चलती मालगाड़ी में चढ़कर कोयला चुराने वालों में किसी प्रकार का डर नहीं है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में फिर लग सकता है लॉकडाउन, ज्यादातर अस्पतालों में बेड फुल, 116 वेंटिलेटर बचे - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

