हादसा:ट्रॉली में धान भरकर जा रहा ट्रैक्टर बिजली की तार के संपर्क में आया, लगी आग, पूरा धान जलकर राख

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लपटें देखकर चालक ने लोगों ने की मदद से इंजन किया अलग

2 साल पहले गिरजापुर में जिस जगह पर पिकअप में लोड धान में आग लगी थी, उसी जगह पर सोमवार को ट्रैक्टर में लोड धान में आग लग गई। इससे ट्रैक्टर के ट्राॅली में लोड धान जलकर राख हो गया। इंजन को काट कर किसी तरह से दूर किया गया, जिससे ट्रैक्टर का इंजन जलने से बच गया। सोमवार को शाम 5 बजे गिरजापुर निवासी शिवकुमार साहू अपने खेत से धान की फसल कटवा कर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली में लोड कर खलिहान ले जा रहा था। इसी दौरान पंचायत भवन के पास काफी नीचे लटक रहे बिजली के तरंगित तार के संपर्क में धान आ गया। इससे चिंगारी निकलने लगी और धान में आग लग गई। आग को बुझाने किसान और आसपास के लोग कोई उपाय कर पाते, इससे पहले ही आग तेजी से धान में फैल गई। आग की लपटें देखकर बुझाने की छोड़कर ग्रामीणों की मदद से किसान ने ट्रैक्टर का इंजन काट कर दूर किया, जिससे ट्रैक्टर का इंजन जलने से बच गया, लेकिन ट्राॅली में लोड धान जलकर राख हो गया। ट्रैक्टर गिरजापुर निवासी चतेश्वर राजवाड़े का बताया गया है। बता दें कि जिस जगह यह घटना हुई, वहां 2 साल पहले इसी तरह की घटना हुई थी। इसमें पिकअप में लोड धान जलकर राख हो गया था और पिकअप वाहन भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया था।

