पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:पीएमजीएसवाई की निर्माणाधीन सड़क की जांच में मिली गड़बड़ी

पेंड्रा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रायपुर की टीम ने फिर से डामरीकरण करने के दिए निर्देश

प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के तहत गुणवत्ताहीन घटिया सड़क बनाई जा रही है। जिसमें एक तरफ डामरीकरण का कार्य चल रहा है दूसरी तरफ डामरीकरण उखड़ते भी जा रहा है। सड़क के गुणवत्ताहीन निर्माण की खबर को दैनिक भास्कर ने 13 नवंबर के अंक में प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था, जिसे संज्ञान में लेकर कार्यपालन अभियंता के साथ रायपुर से आई टीम ने जांच की तो सड़क में अनियमितता पाई गई। जिसके कारण सड़क को कई स्थानों पर उखाड़कर फिर से डामरी करण करने के लिए चिन्हांकित किया गया है, जबकि जांच टीम ने कई स्थानों पर अपने सामने ही सड़क को उखड़वाया भी है। वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के द्वारा मरवाही विकासखंड में मरवाही-सिवनी मुख्य मार्ग से भर्रीडांड़ तक व्हाया चिचगोहना, राजाडीह 14.30 किलोमीटर सड़क निर्माण का कार्य स्वीकृत किया था जिसकी लागत 4 करोड़ 56 लाख 89 हजार रुपए है। इस काम को कराने का ठेका मेसर्स दहगल बिल्डर्स नामक जिस ठेकेदार ने लिया है उसके द्वारा घटिया स्तर का निर्माण किया जा रहा है।

फिर से डामरीकरण के दिए हैं निर्देश: ईई
जीपीएम जिले के कार्यपालन अभियंता एनके मिन्ज ने बताया कि सड़क निर्माण की जांच कराई गई है। मौके पर कई स्थानों पर गुणवत्ता में कमी पाई गई है। जिसके कारण उन स्थानों पर सड़क को उखड़वाया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें