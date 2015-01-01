पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदइंतजामी:इलाज के लिए महिला को नहीं मिली एंबुलेंस, पति स्कूटर पर बैठाकर 48 किमी दूर अस्पताल लाया

पेंड्रा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निजी अस्पताल संचालिका ने सोनोग्राफी करने से किया मना कलेक्टर के कहने पर हुई सोनोग्राफी

पिछले 2 महीने में सत्ता दल के नेताओं के द्वारा किए गए सभी वादे उस वक्त खोखले दिखे, जब मरवाही की एक महिला पेट दर्द से कराहती रही और रेफर करने के बाद उसे पेण्ड्रारोड तक ले जाने के लिए मरवाही के अस्पताल में एंबुलेंस तक नहीं मिली। महिला को हो रहे असहनीय दर्द को देख जब कुछ नहीं सूझा तो उसका पति एक माह के बच्चे को उसकी गोद में लेकर स्कूटर से 48 किलोमीटर दूर पेण्ड्रारोड के अस्पताल ले आया। जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे सोनोग्राफी कराने को कहा तो निजी अस्पताल संचालक ने सोनोग्राफी करने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद कलेक्टर के कहने पर सोनोग्राफी की गई। बुधवार को मरवाही के द्वारिका गुप्ता के परिवार में जो समस्या देखने को आई वह सभी दावों की पोल खोलती है। हुआ यह कि द्वारिका गुप्ता की 30 वर्षीय पत्नी के पेट में दर्द हो रहा था उसे इलाज के लिए मरवाही के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती करवाया गया। लेकिन इलाज के बाद भी प्रीति को काेई अराम नहीं पहुंचा। उसकी हालात को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के डॉक्टरों ने इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। लेकिन जिला अस्पताल तक पहुंचाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में उस समय कोई एंबुलेंस मौजूद नहीं थी।

कलेक्टर को बताई समस्या तब हुई सोनोग्राफी
पेट की असहनीय पीड़ा से बेहाल पत्नी की स्थिति देखकर द्वारिका ने जिले के कलेक्टर डोमन सिंह को फोन किया और अपनी समस्या बताई, तब कलेक्टर के कहने पर डॉक्टर सोनोग्राफी के लिए तैयार हुईं। इस जद्दोजहद में रात के 9 बज गए तब जाकर द्वारिका की पत्नी का इलाज शुरू हो पाया। हालांकि इस इलाज से भी द्वारिका की पत्नी को ज्यादा आराम नहीं है, इसलिए उसे बिलासपुर ले जाने की तैयारी की जा रही है, लेकिन इस घटनाक्रम ने बड़े बड़े नेताओं के बड़े बड़े दावों की पोल खोल दी है।

जिले के किसी भी सरकारी अस्पताल में नहीं है सोनोग्राफी की सुविधा
गौरेला पेण्ड्रा मरवाही जिले के किसी भी सरकारी अस्पताल में सोनोग्राफी की सुविधा नहीं है। इसके कारण लोगों को सोनोग्राफी कराने के लिए बहुत परेशान होना पड़ता है। पेण्ड्रारोड में दो निजी डॉक्टरों के यहां सोनोग्राफी की सुविधा है, जिसमें से एक डॉक्टर सप्ताह में सिर्फ 2 दिन शनिवार और रविवार को ही सोनोग्राफी करते हैं। जबकि दूसरी डॉक्टर पूरे सप्ताह सोनोग्राफी करती हैं। लेकिन द्वारिका की पत्नी का सोनोग्राफी करने से उन्होंने मना कर दिया था।

आराम नहीं मिलने पर जिला अस्पताल किया था रेफर
बुधवार की सुबह लगभग 9 बजे द्वारिका गुप्ता की 30 वर्षीय पत्नी प्रीति गुप्ता के पेट में असहनीय दर्द हुआ। जिसके बाद उसने उसे सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र मरवाही में भर्ती कराया, जहां डॉ. दिव्या ने उसका इलाज प्रारंभ किया। लेकिन पीड़िता को आराम नहीं मिलने के कारण उसे जिला अस्पताल पेण्ड्रारोड रिफर कर दिया गया। बहुत प्रयास के बावजूद उन्हें एंबुलेंस नहीं मिली तो द्वारिका अपनी स्कूटी से ही पत्नी प्रीति और 1 माह के बच्चे को बैठाकर जिला अस्पताल के लिए निकला। जिला अस्पताल में उचित इलाज के अभाव में वह अपनी पत्नी को गौरेला के एक निजी अस्पताल में दिखाया तो डॉक्टर ने सोनोग्राफी के बाद ही उचित इलाज शुरू करने की बात कही। द्वारिका ने अपनी पत्नी की सोनोग्राफी कराने के लिए निजी अस्पताल में सम्पर्क किया तो डॉक्टर ने सोनोग्राफी करने से मना कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें