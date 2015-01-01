पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा की उम्मीद:मितगई व विजयनगर के बीच सेंदुर नदी पर 5 करोड़ से बनेगा पुल

रामानुजगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला मुख्यालय तक पहुंचने में लगेगा कम समय, यहां के किसानों को धान बेचने कम चक्कर लगाना पड़ेगा

विधायक बृहस्पत सिंह की पहल पर रामचंद्रपुर के ग्राम पंचायत मितगई व विजयनगर के बीच स्थित सेंदुर नदी पर उच्च स्तरीय पुल 5 करोड़ रुपए लागत से बनाया जाएगा। लोक निर्माण विभाग के प्रमुख अभियंता को अवर सचिव लोक निर्माण विभाग के द्वारा पत्र लिख प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति प्रदान कर दिए जाने की जानकारी दी गई है। कई बार ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के जनप्रतिनिधियों ने पुल निर्माण की मांग को लेकर रायपुर तक जाकर ज्ञापन सौंपा था। इस बीच मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने पुल निर्माण के मांग को मंजूर किया। विधायक बृहस्पत सिंह ने कहा कि जब भी जनप्रतिनिधि बनकर क्षेत्र भ्रमण में जाता था तो लोग सिर्फ यही सवाल करते थे कि सेंदुर में पुलिया कब बनेगा। सेंदुर नदी पर पुल बनने के बाद दर्जनों गांव की दूरी तो आपस में घटेगी तो अब विजयनगर, चुमरा, भाला, लावा सहित दर्जनों गांव के लोगों को रामानुजगंज पहुंचने में कम समय लगेगा। जिला मुख्यालय बलरामपुर की भी दूरी घटेगी।

किसान 35 किलोमीटर की जगह अब 7 किमी दूरी तय कर बेच सकेंगे धान
ग्राम पंचायत मितगई एवं पुरुषोत्तमपुर के किसान अपना धान महावीरगंज समिति में जाकर बेचते थे जिसके लिए उन्हें रामानुजगंज होकर 30 किलोमीटर दूरी तय करना पड़ता था। पुल निर्माण के बाद मात्र 7 किलोमीटर तय करके धान बेच सकेंगे। मितगई सरपंच सविता देवी सिंह ने कहा कि नदी पर पुल निर्माण के बाद गांव के विकास के नए रास्ते खुलेंगे। आवागमन की सुविधा बढ़ेगी। विजयनगर सरपंच जितनी देवी ने कहा कि सेंदुर नदी में पुल निर्माण के बाद हम लोगों को रामानुजगंज एवं बलरामपुर जाना बहुत ही आसान हो जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें