रुपयों की बर्बादी:कन्हर नदी में आठ करोड़ से बने एनीकट में पानी की जगह रेत भरी

रामानुजगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अफसरों की लापरवाही के कारण एनीकट से लोगों को पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है, जिम्मेदारों ने समय पर गेट भी नहीं खोले

कन्हर नदी में बना एनीकट शो पीस में तब्दील हो गया है। जल संसाधन विभाग की लापरवाही के कारण एनीकट का एक गेट नहीं खोला गया और रेत भर गया गया है। जबकि इसका निर्माण आठ करोड़ की लागत से कराया गया था। झारखंड से छत्तीसगढ़ प्रवेश करते ही भ्रष्टाचार की सबसे बड़ी गवाही कन्हर नदी में बना एनीकट है। एनीकट निर्माण में अनियमितता बरती गई। बड़ी बात यह है कि तमाम शिकायतों के बाद भी इसकी विधिवत जांच नहीं हुई। अधूरे कार्य का पूरा पैसा निकाल लिया गया। जबकि एनीकट से नगर की 20 हजार की आबादी लगभग प्रभावित होती है। इसके बाद भी एनीकट के समय पर खुलने एवं बंद करने का ध्यान विभाग के द्वारा नहीं दिया जाता है जिसका परिणाम यह रहा कि एनीकट में रेत भर गया। 2 वर्षों से नहीं खुल रहा है एनीकट का एक गेट एनीकट में 6 गेट हैं। इसमें एक गेट पिछले 2 वर्ष से नहीं खुल रहा है। जिस कारण एनीकट के बराबर रेत भर गया है। एनीकट का स्टोरेज क्षमता भी काफी कम हो गया है।

कलेक्टर को आना पड़ा था एनीकट का गेट खुलवाने: रामानुजगंज में छठ पर्व विशेष धूमधाम से मनाई जाती है। पिछले वर्ष जल संसाधन विभाग की बड़ी लापरवाही से छठ के पर्व के पूर्व एनीकट का गेट नहीं खोला जा सका था जिसे खुलवाने के लिए खुद तत्कालीन कलेक्टर संजीव कुमार झा को आना पड़ा था।

नपं अध्यक्ष बोले- हमारी भी नहीं सुनते अधिकारी
नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष रमन अग्रवाल ने कहा कि नगर को जल संकट से नगरवासियों को उबारने के लिए एनीकट का निर्माण हुआ लेकिन एनीकट का कभी भी लाभ नगरवासियों को नहीं मिल पाया है। एनीकट न समय पर बंद होता है नहीं समय खोला जाता है। एनीकट को बंद करने के लिए एवं खुलवाने के लिए कई बार अनुरोध किया जाता है तब जाकर एनीकट खुलता एवं बंद होना संभव हो पाता है।

